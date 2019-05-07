Instagram Thinks That Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Look ‘Scared’ And ‘Not Well’ In Rare Public Appearance

The twins hit up this year's Met Gala.

While there were a number of sexy looks at this year’s Met Gala, there were also a fair share of questionable ones. Throughout the evening, People has been sharing photos of the red carpet arrivals at this year’s star studded event, including one of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, the twin sisters both kept it simple at this year’s event — rocking their signature color — black.

The two ladies matched in black leather blazers with gold buttons and leather maxi skirts. They both wore their long, blonde locks down and curled and didn’t appear to be smiling in most of the photos that were taken. People was one of the first outlets to publish a photo of the two sisters together and the image has gained a ton of attention with over 20,000 likes in addition to well over 600 comments.

While some fans commented on the post in favor of the girls’ Met look, most of the comments were very negative, with many people even going as far as saying that the girls do not look well.

“They look like scared meerkats,” one follower commented on the image.

“They have to be two of the most miserable looking people on the planet. For goodness sakes is life that bad that you can’t smile? My gosh.”

“Mary-Kate & Ashley do not look well at all! Just saying and I think they are mad at the wrong people,” another Instagram user weighed in.

As fans know, the twins normally avoid the limelight at all costs — attending virtually no Hollywood events throughout the year. But it seems fitting for the two ladies to attend an event that is centered around fashion since they’re fashion designers themselves. Earlier this year, the former Full House stars sat down for an interview with W Magazine, where they chatted about their luxe label — Row.

Mary-Kate shared that they’ve “been there” and “done that” when it comes to Hollywood and now they feel more comfortable living their lives outside of the limelight and designing clothing.

“But this is the way we chose to move forward in our lives: to not be in the spotlight, to really have something that speaks for itself.”

“It was very hard at the beginning,” Ashley chimed in about the line when it launched, thinking that she and Mary-Kate would not be taken seriously as fashion designers after their Hollywood background.

But now, their label is so well-liked — they’re actually getting a brick and mortar store in London.