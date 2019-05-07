NBA Rumors: Lakers Still Expected To Offer Ingram, Kuzma, Ball & 1st-Round Picks For Anthony Davis Next Summer

According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, the Lakers' top offer for Anthony hasn't changed but Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin could see it differently compared to former general manager Dell Demps.

Finding their second superstar has been the top priority for the Los Angeles Lakers since the successful acquisition of LeBron James in the 2018 NBA free agency. Before the February NBA trade deadline, the Lakers did everything they could to bring All-Star center Anthony Davis to Los Angeles. Unfortunately, despite offering their entire young core, then-Pelicans General Manager Dell Demps refused to make a deal, believing that they could get a better return for Davis in the 2019 NBA offseason.

Even though they failed to acquire him before the February NBA trade deadline, the Lakers are still highly expected to resume their pursuit of Anthony Davis next summer. According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, the Lakers’ top offer for Davis remains the same, but the man who is currently leading the Pelicans’ front office, Vice President of Basketball Operations Davis Griffin, could see it differently than former general manager Dell Demps.

“The Lakers’ top offer for Anthony Davis hasn’t changed for the better since February. With Brandon Ingram recovering from deep venous thrombosis and Lonzo Ball working his way back from a left ankle injury, it actually looks worse. Maybe David Griffin views Los Angeles’ asset chest in rosier terms than New Orleans’ previous regime. Ingram specifically has underrated star quality. He is consistently disruptive on defense and was piling up buckets at a tantalizing clip in the weeks leading up to what became a season-ending absence.”

In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Lakers will be sending Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, a 2019 first-round pick, and a 2020 first-round pick to the Pelicans in exchange for Anthony Davis. Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin’s views and his connection with LeBron James could really give the Lakers a better chance of acquiring Davis next summer, but Favale believes that they also need help from what he called “outside forces.”

First is that the team who will be landing the No. 1 overall pick, which is expected to be used to select Zion Williamson, in the 2019 NBA draft shouldn’t have any intention of making a deal with the Pelicans involving Anthony Davis. The second is the Boston Celtics, who is believed to be the team that can offer the best trade package, should lowball the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA offseason. In the potential deal that would send Davis to Boston, the Celtics are expected to explore a trade package centered on Jayson Tatum. However, Celtics President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Danny Ainge could change his mind about going all-in for Davis if Kyrie Irving leaves in the 2019 NBA free agency.