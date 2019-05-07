Watch Liverpool FC Vs. FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Semifinal Leg Two, Start Time, Preview

Liverpool FC must climb a massive mountain when they host FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg, trailing 3-0.

If Liverpool FC are to make a return trip to the UEFA Champions League final this season, they will need to engineer the greatest comeback in the club’s long history of European competition — and one of the greatest by any team in the Champions League, the BBC says — as they enter the second leg match trailing 3-0 on aggregate after taking a beating in Barcelona last week. Lionel Messi scored a pair of second-half goals for the Spanish champions, all but assuring their passage to the final and chance at bringing the Champions League trophy to Catalonia for the second time in five years and the sixth time in the competition’s history, unless Liverpool engineer a miracle in the match that will live stream from Anfield.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Liverpool FC vs. FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg decider, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. British Summer Time on Tuesday, May 7, at the iconic 53,000-seat Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside, England.

Fans in Spain can catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. Central European Daylight Time. Back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the match kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8.

Liverpool won the 2005 Champions League Final after coming from three goals down at the half to level the score and ultimately win on penalties, as the BBC reported at the time. But this time, they must score four goals against Barcelona without allowing one by perhaps the most powerful scoring machine in world football.

This season alone, Barcelona has played a total of 56 games — and scored 133 goals, according to WhoScored statistics, 26 in their 11 Champions League matches alone.

And as if their task was not daunting enough, Liverpool will be without their own top goal scorer. Mo Salah — who has scored 26 in 49 games — has been ruled out with a concussion suffered in last weekend’s 3-2 league win over Newcastle United. The team’s other top striker, Robert Firmino (16 goals in 46 games), will also be unavailable with a muscle injury, The Washington Post reported.

Liverpool top scorer Mo Salah suffered a concussion in the weekend’s match against Newcastle, and will not play against Barcelona. Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

To watch the Liverpool FC vs. FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League semifinal tie stream live from Merseyside, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Liverpool vs. Barca match stream live on their TV sets.

But for those who cannot access Watch TNT, the game will also stream live via B/R Live. The match will live stream for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

There is also a way to watch the UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg game stream live for free, without any cable login or pay-per-view fee being required. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge. During that week, fans can watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League semifinal match, as well as three other European matches during the week, live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while Spanish fans can watch the game via a Movistar+ live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. In many African nations, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. An exhaustive list of live stream sources for Liverpool FC vs. FC Barcelona around the world is available by visiting LiveSoccerTV.