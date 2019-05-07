Cardi B Steals The Met Gala Pink Carpet With An Extravagant Burgundy Thom Browne Gown

Cardi B arrived at the 2019 Met Gala just in time to steal the show at the annual costume event.

The “I Like It” rapper went braless as she wore a Thom Browne feathered burgundy gown. Cardi also rocked a matching headpiece that was embellished with red stones, accompanied with red lace gloves. What was possibly the most stunning part of the gown was its floor-length train that practically covered the entire pink carpet. The “Money” rapper’s train was also filled with feathers towards the end of the gown. Cardi’s statement look has been praised by fans online via Twitter.

“Cardi b is really out there having one of the biggest looks isn’t she?” one follower tweeted.

“Cardi B team CONTINUES to get it right. This is ‘CAMP,”‘ another follower chimed, insinuating that the rapper stuck to the gala’s theme.

This is the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s second time attending the New York City annual event. Cardi turned heads last year as she attended the gala while she was pregnant with her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. For the event, Cardi wore a cream gown that was decked out in colorful jewels and a matching headdress. Elle reports that the rapper was accompanied by Jeremy Scott, who designed the gown for her.

Cardi reportedly attended the 2019 costume gala alone, with her husband Offset nowhere in sight. However, the couple was sharing major affection last week at the Billboard Music Awards. For the show, the “Best Life” rapper wore a yellow two-piece bedazzled skirt set that showed off her killer abs. The Inquisitr shared that after the show, the rapper decided to strip down after there were rumors that she had a wardrobe malfunction while performing onstage with Offset. However, Cardi, who was nominated for 21 BBMAs, deleted the post shortly after. Instead, she posted a video of her and her husband.

“I love you babe Thank you for always uplifting and encouraging me @offsetyrn and loving my crazy a**,” Cardi captioned under a video of the two walking towards the red carpet.

According to The Independent, the theme for the 2019 Met Gala was inspired by Susan Notag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp.” The essay reportedly was the catalyst for making the term “Camp” more mainstream. The theme is reportedly supposed to represent exaggeration and allowing others to express themselves vividly. Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute’s curator, reportedly admitted he has considered the theme for years, and it has “become increasingly more mainstream in its pluralities – political camp, queer camp, pop camp, the conflation of high and low.”