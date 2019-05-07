WWE News: Shane McMahon To Simply Name New Tag Champs On ‘SmackDown Live’ — New Tag Teams Teased

Is he just going to give them the titles?

A couple of weeks ago, The Hardy Boyz won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship away from The Usos and continued their gold reign throughout wrestling. Unfortunately, Jeff Hardy suffered a knee injury which caused the Hardys to relinquish the titles as they could not continue to defend them. Now, Shane McMahon is planning on crowning new champions this week, but the confusion is to how exactly he is going to do that.

The Inquisitr reported that Hardy appeared to suffer the injury to his right knee at a WWE Live Event on April 20, 2019. The Hardys were facing The Usos in a rematch when something happened during the bout and led to Jeff not wrestling the rest of the weekend’s events.

Since that time, Jeff hadn’t been on TV much or in an actual match, but last week, the Hardys relinquished the titles. WWE needed to issue an explanation of some sort for storyline purposes and they said that it was the attack of Lars Sullivan which left Jeff injured.

Now, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles are vacant and someone will need to step in and become the champions. The official website of WWE states that Shane McMahon will determine who that team is and he’s going make that announcement on Tuesday evening.

The injury to Jeff Hardy not only hurt the team, but it also hurt the entire tag team division on SmackDown Live. Once the Hardy Boyz were taken out of the picture, the division was left with only four active tag teams in Heavy Machinery, The B-Team, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev, and The Colons.

Hardy is expected to be out of the ring for six to nine months while Big E’s injury has no tag team portion of The New Day available.

Shane McMahon could just award the belts to a team if he chooses to do that, or he could end up putting together a championship tournament. An “Editors’ Choice” article from WWE, though, shows that there may be some new tag teams on the way and they could come from combining different superstars.

In that article, a few of the tag teams already in place on SmackDown Live are shown, but new teams are teased as well. None of them are official as of this writing, but it’s possible that these superstars may come together on the blue brand.