Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Monstrous Cleavage At 2019 Met Gala

It’s officially the biggest night in the fashion world as hundreds of celebrities flock to the MET Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The annual fundraising gala has become a mecca for fashion, as celebrities follow a new theme each year. For 2019, the theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” To be put simply, the Camp theme is based off an essay by Susan Sontag that was written 1964. “The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” the essay explains.

Celebrities definitely took the word exaggeration to heart when dressing up for tonight’s festivities. One of those such stars is Jennifer Lopez, who is a fashion icon in her own right. Jennifer’s chest is almost entirely exposed as she opted for an extreme v-neck dress by Versace which was completely covered in sparkles. Jennifer shared her look on her personal Instagram page where she posed next to fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer paired her dress with a matching headpiece which gave the impression of hair strands made straight from diamonds. No matter how glorious Jennifer’s dress was, everyone’s eyes went straight to her chest. To say her cleavage was impressive would be an understatement. Only a few other celebrities matched her daring chest display, like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski who all decided to put their breasts on display at the gala.

Just above Jennifer’s bulging chest was a shockingly large purple sapphire necklace which was covered in diamonds. The Harry Winston design was absolutely to die for and held over 129 carats worth of jewels, according to E! News.

A-Rod looked perfect next to Jennifer, as he opted for a lilac tuxedo jacket which paired nicely with the purple in the “Waiting For Tonight” singers eyeshadow.

The stunning Versace ensemble also featured a daring slit which rose all the way to the top of Jennifer’s thigh. Both the cut of the v-neck and the leg slit were so extreme that they almost met one another halfway down Jennifer’s body. A bold pair of silver platform heels finished off the outfit that the pop star walked effortlessly in on the Met red carpet, and she made it up those notorious steps without any issues.

We've been waiting for tonight to see Jennifer Lopez's look all year #MetGala https://t.co/R7FRlFINhH pic.twitter.com/jDftceSaDB — Variety (@Variety) May 7, 2019

Jennifer’s look tonight was her most daring to date on the Met Gala red carpet, as she traditionally kept her breasts tucked in more conservative dresses in the past. The 49-year-old has proven that age is just as number as she rocked her Versace garb looking like she was in her mid 20’s.