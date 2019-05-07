‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Rocks Short Hair

Fans of Teen Mom 2 are used to seeing Chelsea Houska rock long hair. The mom of three typically has some extensions in her hair which gives the reality show star long-looking hair. However, a fan shared a screenshot of Chelsea rocking short hair and tweeted it to her on social media. Chelsea tweeted back and revealed if the short hair is here to stay.

“I still have some extensions in because im addicted to volume hahah but I’m trying to rock shorter hair for a while!!” Chelsea shared with her followers.

While there is no doubt Chelsea looks great with long extensions, she can definitely rock the short hair, too.

Chelsea is fashionable and fans are always commenting on her hair and outfits on her Instagram posts. Recently, she rocked an awesome outfit for the Teen Mom 2 reunion in New York City.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea rocked leopard print pants and a black shirt with red heels while at the reunion. In the photo posted to Instagram, Chelsea is rocking her long dark locks.

The mom of three has been sharing her story on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. She was introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. Chelsea tried to make the relationship with her daughter’s father work. However, it didn’t work out and Chelsea eventually moved on with a man named Cole.

The two married and Chelsea gave birth to the couple’s son, Watson, in 2017. Chelsea later gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Layne. Layne was born in August 2018 on Chelsea’s birthday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea recently opened up to E! News about her anxiety.

“Around six months postpartum, I started experiencing some—I would say—pretty severe anxiety attacks and I think it was a mixture of postpartum and the robbery. I think it was a mixture of a lot of things. I think it’s really common and it’s not something a lot of women talk about. I thought it was important to bring it up on the show.”

The new episode of Teen Mom 2 will show Chelsea opening up about her anxiety attacks.

She also opened up about the Teen Mom 2 reunion which she rocked that leopard print outfit at. She revealed that Cole went on stage for the reunion and that things were pretty drama free.

“It was probably the best reunion maybe ever. It was good. I think it was really great. Good conversation, not too much drama at all.”

MTV has not revealed when the reunion special will air, but fans can catch Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.