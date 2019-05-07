Kim Kardashian Is Soaking Wet While Rocking A Curve-Hugging Sequined Dress At The Met Gala

Kim Kardashian is serving multiple sequins at the 2019 Met Gala.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star arrived at the New York City annual event wearing a body-hugging nude gown that firmly sinched the reality star’s waist. To add to the look, Kardashian styled her dark hair in a wet look, adding dark makeup to the ensemble. While Kardashian hasn’t shared any photos from the night on her social media pages, the look was discussed on Twitter almost instantly following her appearance on the event’s pink carpet. While some seemingly loved the look, others weren’t impressed with Kardashian’s choice of gown.

“Ok @ KimKardashian is an absolute STUNNER. Her body is to die for. Yes honey,” one user tweeted.

“We have seen this look from Kim Kardashian one too many times I have HAD IT,” criticized another.

The KKW Beauty CEO stuck with the theme of the event, which was announced to be “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Hollywood Life reports that Kardashian followed a strict plant-based diet to get ready for the gala. Kardashian discussed preparing for the night with E! She reportedly told the outlet that she and her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner were texting each other before the big night.

“Once we’re all at the top of the carpet, I think we can all take a deep breath… actually, I don’t know if I can in this corset!” Kardashian said.

The Kim and Kourtney Take Miami alum was joined by husband Kanye West at the event. The “All of the Lights” rapper was reportedly at the Met Gala for the first time since 2016. Rather than following the museum event’s theme, West opted to wear a plain, black zip-up hoodie. Kardashian shared that she was wearing a Thiery Mugler gown that was designed with her in mind. The entrepreneur said that the gown was Mugler’s first design in 20 years.

“It’s 8 months in the making. He envisioned me as this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet and dripping — that’s the vibe tonight.”

imitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kardashian reportedly hinted earlier on Monday what her look would be. The E! star shared a photo of Sophia Loren’s 1975 wet look from Boy on a Dolphin. The Vogue cover star also used her Twitter account to shut down a rumor that her fourth child with Kanye was being born the same day as the Met Gala. Kardashian reportedly denied the claims and said she wouldn’t attend the costume gala if that rumor was true.