‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory: Brandon Stark Is The Lord Of Light

While it seems like the Lord of Light theories are complete in Game of Thrones now that the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) has been defeated, there are still theories out there. In particular, people are still speculating that Bran Stark (Isaac William Hempstead) is really the Lord of Light and might still be manipulating events currently unfolding in Game of Thrones.

Episode 3 of HBO’s Game of Thrones saw Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) sneak up behind the Night King and stab him with her Valyrian steel dagger. Leading up to this event, Bran was seen to help set things in motion that would get Arya to this point in time. However, a new theory suggests that this is because Bran is the Lord of Light as well as the Three-Eyed Raven.

Previously, in Game of Thrones, the Lord of Light had been mentioned often in relation to the Azor Ahai theory that would see the Prince that was Promised descend on Westeros in a time when darkness filled the land. Considering the leader of the dead army was called the Night King, it seemed likely that this darkness was him.

And, as NME points out, by having the Night King in the position of representing the darkness in the Azor Ahai prophecy, it would mean that his direct opposite would be the Lord of Light.

But How Does That Make Bran The Lord Of Light?

According to the fan theory on Reddit, Bran would be the Lord of Light because it has already been established that the Three-Eyed Raven is always in direct opposition to the Night King. And if the Three-Eyed Raven is Bran and also the direct opposite of the Night King, it would also make Bran the Lord of Light thanks to this fan theory.

Using his warging skills, it appears that, as the Three-Eyed Raven, Bran has been manipulating the past in order to create the outcome that presented at the end of Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 8. According to the theory, this can be compared to the way in which the Lord of Light is known to bring back the dead for his own purpose.

The theory points out that the Lord of Light brought back people from the dead that were able to assist Arya in defeating the Night King. In addition to this, Bran also gave Arya the dagger used to kill the Night King, so, by effect, he was also helping Arya.

“So, like the Lord of Light, everything Bran has done recently also ultimately leads to Arya defeating the Night King,” the Reddit theory suggests.

However, there is also a much bigger scale to all of this.

“Everything he has done has revolved around getting the dagger to Arya and getting her safely to the Night King. That plan was set in motion all the way back in Season 1 [of Game of Thrones]. Future Bran made sure that dagger was sent to kill his childhood self. He put the key piece in play … All of the ‘magical Lord of Light moments’ that are supposedly the God’s work, are actually Bran manipulating the past, resurrecting people and making sure Arya got the knife and made it to kill the Night King.”

If Bran really was manipulating events leading up to the Battle of Winterfell in Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 8, it seems possible that he will continue to do so as the battle for the iron throne continues.

Of course, viewers will have to tune into future episodes of Game of Thrones to find out if this theory is correct or not.

