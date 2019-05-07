Kylie Jenner Spills Out Of Insanely Sexy Versace Dress At The Met Gala

Jenner just shut down the Met Gala.

It’s one of the biggest fashion events of the year and it certainly doesn’t come as a shock that Kylie Jenner served up one of the hottest looks at this year’s famed Met Gala. The lip kit mogul walked the red carpet alongside her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and she looked incredible while doing so. So far, the 21-year-old has only shared a little sneak peek of her stunning gown on her Instagram stories but luckily, E! News shared a photo to their feed.

In the image posted to the social media page, Kylie stands next to her sister Kendall and both of them are rocking custom Versace gowns. Kylie opted to go totally purple for her sexy look, appearing to channel her inner mermaid. The bombshell wears her long purple-dyed locks straight and down and her back as well as a gorgeous face of makeup, which probably includes a gloss from one of her lip kits.

But it’s Jenner’s insane body that steals the show in the sultry photo. The top of the dress features a sweetheart cut that dips very low into Jenner’s chest — showing off ample amounts of cleavage to onlookers. The purple-knit dress falls all the way down to the floor with the bottom featuring an array of purple feathers.

Underneath the ensemble, Jenner appears to be wearing a nude bodysuit, leaving her long and lean legs on display through the sheer dress. She completed the look with a big cluster of purple feathers worn on her arm. Kendall looks equally as gorgeous as her little sister in an orange Versace dress that also features a ton of feathers throughout the gown.

Fans have already gone wild for the photo on E!‘s Instagram page, giving it over 153,000 likes in addition to 1,500 comments in just one hour of the post going live. Of course, most followers took to the to post gush over how gorgeous Kylie and Kendall look in the snapshot. A few other fans compared Kylie’s look to one of Lil Kim’s past looks.

“I CANT HANDLE IT,” one follower wrote along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Obsessed with Kylie’s look.”

“Im kind of obsessed with this,” another fan wrote, tagging their friend.

Matriarch Kris Jenner, who walked the red carpet with boyfriend Chris Gamble, looked stunning in a navy-colored bodysuit and a new hairstyle. Us Weekly shares that Kylie was the mastermind behind Kris’ blonde bob.

“A couple of hours ago Kylie decided that I should be blonde. No black hair on the carpet this year.”

Once Kylie posts a photo of the outfit to her own Instagram page, it’s sure t0 break the internet.