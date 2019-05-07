Jenelle Evans Reportedly Feared Being Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’, ‘Begged’ To Film With Briana DeJesus Again

With filming for Teen Mom 2 Season 9B underway, Jenelle Evans reportedly hasn’t filmed any footage yet. According to a new report from Radar Online, the mom of three was aware that without a filming schedule, she may have been on the verge of losing her job and reportedly “begged” to go to Florida to film with Briana DeJesus again.

“The crew and staff refused to come to North Carolina. So Jenelle was afraid that if she didn’t give them an option she was going to get fired,” an insider told the site.

Jenelle can not be filmed if her husband is around. While he appeared on the show briefly, he was fired back in 2018. If he shows up when Jenelle is filming, production has to shut down. As a result, there hasn’t been as much footage of Jenelle this season as there have been in the past. Now as the other Teen Mom 2 girls have reportedly started filming again, Jenelle has not and reportedly asked to go to Florida to film with Briana again, just as she did for the first part of Season 9 the insider explained.

“She asked MTV if she could at least film with Briana before David killed her dog.”

However, MTV reportedly told the mom of three “no.”

“They said they weren’t paying for her to go to Florida and they weren’t filming her with Briana like she did last season.”

Loading...

Prior to David killing Jenelle’s dog, the reality show star had still not filmed. In fact, it is reported that she hasn’t filmed any segments since the Teen Mom 2 reunion that filmed last month in New York City. Despite that fact that she hasn’t been filming, there is no confirmation on her current status on the show. However, Radar’s insider claimed that there has been talk surrounding the possibility of firing Jenelle “as early as this week.”

Following the death of her dog, Jenelle left her home. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle spoke to Us Weekly and revealed that divorce was “in thoughts,” but that nothing had been “finalized.” Jenelle is reportedly back home, though.

Jenelle Evans has been sharing her life on MTV since her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. She then went on to share her story on Teen Mom 2 and has been for nearly a decade. She has three children including one with her husband as well as two from previous relationships.