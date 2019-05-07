Chanel West Coast Goes Dominatrix In Sexy Leather Corset Top

'50 shades of Chanel,' one fan commented on the NSFW post.

Chanel West Coast is giving her fans a little something to talk about this evening. As fans know, the 30-year-old regularly posts photos to her Instagram account, mostly in hot little numbers, and that’s exactly what she did earlier today. In the latest photo posted for her 3.2 million followers, Chanel absolutely dazzles in an NSFW leather outfit.

It definitely appears as though the “Sharon Stoned” singer is giving off dominatrix vibes as she rocks leather from head to toe. Chanel shows off her toned arms and shoulders in a sweetheart top that has lacy ruffles around the chest. The stunner wears her long, blonde locks down and at her sides and makes a serious face in the snapshot.

In true Chanel fashion, the model rocks a face full of makeup including vibrant red lipstick that gives her look a pop of color. The tattoo on her right arm is visible and she completes her leather-clad look with a pair of black leather gloves as well as over-the-knee black boots. West Coast sits in a red chair with a matching red wall just behind her and the photo definitely gives off a lot of sexy vibes.

It comes as no shock that the blonde bombshell’s fans have given the new image a lot of praise with over 7,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. While many fans took to the post to gush over how amazing the Ridiculousness star looks, countless others commented on the hot outfit. Of course, there were also plenty of fans who simply commented with emojis only.

“Yassss whip em with those lyrics,” one follower commented with a series of emojis, including the flame emoji.

“Looking good Chanel West Coast and l like it.”

“50 shades of Chanel,” another follower wrote.

And this is not the first time in recent weeks that Chanel has gone for an all-leather look in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, the blonde haired beauty looked absolutely stunning for a photo promoting her new track “Sharon Stoned.” In the photo in question, West Coast stands in front of a vintage car and she definitely looks dressed to impress. In this particular image, Chanel wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled along with a pair of red shades that she dips off of her eyes. The Ridiculousness star shows off her incredible figure in a sexy bra and matching, baggy pants as well as high heels.

It’s only a matter of time before Chanel serves up her next sultry look.