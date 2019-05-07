Jennifer Aniston Reveals What She Is Looking For In A Man And Why She’s Not Dating Right Now

The 'First Ladies' star won't be using a dating app any time soon.

Jennifer Aniston says she’s not looking for love right now, but that a romance will be welcomed when “it comes knocking.” In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 50-year-old First Ladies star revealed that she believes everyone has a soulmate — or a cluster of them.

Aniston said she believes people have “many soulmates, ” which she describes as “soul clusters.”

Jennifer Aniston was famously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. The Emmy-winning star revealed that as of now, she is not looking for a partner, although she added that she has not “tired of love.”

“Am I on OkCupid? No. I have zero time, to be honest. My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities, I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out, you know?”

Aniston clarified that she has never said she is “done” with love or that her past heartbreaks have not given her a reason to “harden up and create a shell or a wall.”

As for what she is looking for in a partner, Aniston ticked off a quick list of appealing traits in her ideal mate.

“A sense of humor. Strong sense of self-worth, confidence, kindness, generosity. Good people surrounding them.”



Jennifer Aniston’s relationship history shows that she doesn’t have one “type” of guy that she likes to date. Aniston once called actor Daniel McDonald her “first love.” The actress said McDonald, who died in 2007 at age 46, “would have been the one,” but she was 25-years-old and “stupid” at the time, per The New York Daily News.

The former Friends star has also dated Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz and singer John Mayer, but one of her most memorable romantic relationships was with actor Tate Donovan, whom she dated for three years in the 1990s before he was cast as her love interest, Joshua, on Friends. Donovan later told Us Weekly he was “dying inside” during his six-episode guest stint on Friends because he and Jennifer were in the middle of a brutal, real-life breakup and it was painful for them to work together.

Jennifer Aniston also had a brief romance with actor Vince Vaughn, her co-star on the big screen comedy-drama The Break-Up. While the romance didn’t last, Aniston later told Vogue that her relationship with Vaughn brought her “back to life” after her heart was broken by Brad Pitt.

“I call Vince my defibrillator,” Aniston told Vogue. “He literally brought me back to life. My first gasp of air was a big laugh! It was great… He was lovely and fun and perfect for the time we had together. And I needed that. “