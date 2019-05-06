‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Dishes On The New House He Shares With Brittany Cartwright

Jax and Brittany are getting ready to start a family.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently purchased their first house, and during an interview with The Daily Dish taped earlier this year, the reformed Vanderpump Rules bad boy opened up about the exciting milestone.

While Taylor and Cartwright have since moved into their new home in The Valley, Taylor told the host of The Daily Dish that he and his fiancee had been looking in the same area where their co-stars, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, bought a home months ago. However, they weren’t set on being too close to their fellow SUR Restaurant employees.

“We were looking in a certain area, not specifically where they live. I mean, if they are close, great. If not, that’s fine too. I think it’s time we all have a little bit of separation,” he explained. “Relatively, yeah, we are all in the same area but how close we’re going to be, I don’t know.”

According to Taylor, it’s time for him and Cartwright to start their own life and that means getting a little space between himself and his co-stars. As he explained, he and the rest of the cast have been so close for so long and he loves them to death, but when it comes to their future, it’s nice to have “a little space in between” them.

Although Taylor and Cartwright hadn’t yet bought their first home at the time of the interview, they have since moved into their new place, and days ago, Taylor posted his first photo from the new house. Unfortunately, fans couldn’t see a whole lot of the home, aside from its garage and exterior.

In addition to the exciting news of Taylor and Cartwright’s new house, the couple is also getting excited for their upcoming wedding, which is set to take place on June 29, 2019, in Versailles, Kentucky, where Cartwright is from.

Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding is expected to be filmed for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, but so far, there has been no confirmation of any such thing. That said, with their engagement filmed for the seventh season and plenty of other moments from their relationship filmed for past seasons, an on-camera wedding seems like more than a possibility for the longtime reality couple.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, tune into the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which starts tonight, May 6, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. No word yet on a Season 8 premiere date.