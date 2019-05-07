Duchess Meghan Reportedly Delivered Her Baby At A London Hospital

Markle could not have a home birth after going overdue.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were hoping to have their baby at home on the grounds of Windsor Castle at Frogmore Cottage, but when the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex went overdue, it was determined that it was best for mother and baby to be in a hospital.

The Daily Mail reports that while Duchess Meghan really hoped to deliver her son outside of a hospital, on Sunday it was determined that it was best to quietly make the move to a private London hospital, thought to be Portland, where both Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were born.

The Scotland Yard security team assigned to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly whisked the couple to the London hospital in the evening in such a hushed manner that not even senior royals were told what was afoot, and the baby was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday, local time.

It has not been revealed whether or not Markle was induced, or if she went into labor naturally, but Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex did deliver her son at a London hospital (but not in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had determined before her due date that they were not going to pose outside of the hospital the day after having a baby and instead decided to attempt to have more privacy.

Meghan Markle gave birth at a private hospital, not at home as she had hoped https://t.co/usshD80pGt — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 6, 2019

Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying that they would eventually share photos with the media and the world.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

But on Monday morning, in an unscheduled announcement for the press, Prince Harry, smiling broadly told the media that he had only gotten two hours of sleep, but still he was thrilled to announce the birth of his son, says People Magazine. The prince apologized for the short notice but seemed as if he was bursting with pride, eager to announce the arrival of his son to anyone who would listen.

Prince Harry confided that this was the first birth he had witnessed, and he is in awe of women who do this every day. He admitted that they were still thinking about names, but he wanted to share how “thrilled and grateful” they are for all the love and support.