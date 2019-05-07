‘Knightfall’ Season 2: Recap Of Episode 7, ‘Death Awaits’

On Friday the 13th, the Templars are questioned over the heresy claims.

It is now officially Friday the 13th in Episode 7 of Knightfall Season 2. This day is infamous in Templar history as the day that King Philip ordered the arrest of Grand Master Molay and many other Templars. However, this episode of Knightfall deals with the inquisition into the charges of heresy laid against the Knights Templar.

William DeNogaret (Julian Ovenden) gives an opening speech and brings in a Templar witness to add weight to his claims. The Templar in question, Kelton (Daniel Campbell), confesses to the charges and as a result of this, is absolved of his crimes and released in order to set an example to the other Templars. None of them confess to the lies.

As Business Insider points out, King Philip (Ed Stoppard) has developed a definite character change in Season 2 of Knightfall and this certainly shows in Episode 7. While the inquisition may be about the charges of heresy and Philip’s hatred of Landry (Tom Cullen), what the king really wants to know about is where all of that Templar gold is hidden. He tries all sorts of methods to extract this knowledge but, once again, the remaining Templars refuse to confess.

King Philip also introduces the torture device known as the iron maiden in Episode 7 of Knightfall Season 2. He uses it on Landry as a way to try and extract the location of the Templar gold out of him. Like the others, Landry refuses to confess.

However, he does manage to get under Prince Louis’ (Tom Forbes) skin when he starts to talk of how Queen Joan (Olivia Ross) was killed at Louis’ father’s hand and of how Philip didn’t even want to bury the queen for her betrayal.

As the Templars pray in their cells, a new Templar is brought in. At first, it is unclear who it is but it is quickly revealed to be Gawain (Pádraic Delaney). Landry immediately calls him out as a spy for the king but Gawain talks of how he came to end up in the cell and reveals that he helped Eve and Sister Anne (Claire Cooper) escape. Then, Gawain speaks of how he tried to murder the king but was overcome instead. Tancrede (Simon Merrells) speaks up at this point and reveals that that part did happen during the time he was being tortured by King Philip and Prince Louis.

While the Templars are being tortured, Princess Isabella (Genevieve Gaunt) has told her father all about the compromising position that Princess Margaret (Clementine Nicholson) was found in last week’s episode of Knightfall. Margaret is immediately imprisoned and Louis is horrified when he finds out. However, his father will not back down, pointing out that Louis should have gotten her with child before this scandal occurred in order to produce an heir.

Isabella also visits Margaret after she is placed in a cell and reveals the reason for her deception. Apparently, Margaret said some things about Isabella that appear to have been blown out of proportion by Isabella.

Also, Kelton, while considered a free man by the king, cannot live with himself and returns to confess that he lied just as King Philip is getting ready to burn the Templars for their crimes. Kelton gets killed by the crowd at the insistence of the king as a result of this and the Templars, now tied to the stakes, are in danger of burning. However, viewers will have to tune into Episode 8 of Knightfall Season 2 to find out about Landry and his fellow Templars’ fates.

