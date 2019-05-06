Lala Kent Explains Why Boyfriend Randall Emmett Does Not Appear On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Why does the movie producer avoid the cameras?

Lala Kent will be seen addressing tough questions during tonight’s episode of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion.

In a sneak peek at the May 6 episode of the show shared by Bravo TV, host Andy Cohen points out that while Emmett has been seen on a couple of other reality shows, including Flipping Out and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he has yet to appear on Vanderpump Rules and has said that he will never join the show.

Following his statement, Kent explains why.

“I don’t want him to be on it. The things that go on on the show, it does get very real and nitty gritty,” she explains.

Cohen then points out that the rest of the cast, including Scheana Shay, who has gotten married and divorced on the show, have shared a lot more of their lives. In response, Shay agreed that everyone else gives 100 percent and the fact that Kent doesn’t is unfair to the rest of the cast.

“Then find someone who has a career,” Kent advises. “Maybe if they had something that was really huge that they wanted to protect then maybe you wouldn’t have to worry about bringing them on the show.”

“That was actually kind of rude,” Stassi Schroeder interjects.

According to Schroeder, it isn’t fair to suggest that Kent’s boyfriend is more important than the other partners of the show. She also reminded Kent that she too once dated someone, Patrick Meagher, who didn’t want to be featured on the series.

Kent’s comments about her relationship, in comparison to others, seemed to upset the rest of the cast, but according to her, her relationship with Emmett is much different from other relationships on the show.

Kent and Emmett have been dating one another since 2016 but have never been seen alongside one another on Vanderpump Rules. Instead, they’ve kept their relationship completely off-camera, and recently, Kent deleted all images of Emmett from her Instagram page.

As fans may have seen, rapper 50 Cent took aim at Kent on Instagram earlier this month by suggesting she was using Emmett to get on private jets and for expensive gifts. He even used a few scenes from Vanderpump Rules to prove his point. However, after Emmett gave him the $1 million he had allegedly loaned him a while back, 50 Cent ceased fire.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.