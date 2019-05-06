Amber Davies Flaunts Bikini Body On Instagram During Spanish Getaway

Amber Davies has been killing it on stage as she brings Judy Bernly to life on the West End Stage in Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5: The Musical. But as her Instagram indicated, she appears to be enjoying a well-deserved break in Spain at the moment. On Monday, the actress and former reality TV star took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot of herself in a daring bikini that showcases her incredible physique.

In the photo in question, the former Love Island winner is posing amid a series of palm trees in front of white houses in Mallorca. The 22-year-old actress is donning a white two-piece bikini that consists of a tie-front top with frill details all around the front and two thick straps that go over Davies’ shoulders, helping accentuate her busty figure and putting her cleavage on full display. She teamed her top with a matching side-tie bottom that sits high on her frame, drawing attention to her incredibly toned abs and strong thighs. According to The Daily Mail, the bikini she is wearing is from Style Me by Gigi and costs just a little over $10.

Davies is leaning against one of the palm trees as she poses with one leg slightly in front of the other and one hand on her head, in a pose that further highlights her curves.

The actress has her eyes closed and lips slightly parted in a way that is both seductive and contemplative. While it is hard to say for sure, she appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing a more natural look. The Mediterranean sunshine lands on her skin, accentuating her bronzed complexion.

The post, which Davies shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 41,000 likes and over 110 comments within a little over a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the former reality TV star took to the comments section to praise her good looks and share their admiration for Davies.

“You look well cute and adorable in this picture,” one user wrote.

“Oh girl, WOW! How do you always looks this incredible? Honestly girl goals,” another one chimed in.

This photo comes just a day after she used her Instagram page to share yet another shot of herself enjoying the bikini life. In this shot, she is seen posing in front of the ocean while donning a sizzling blue bikini. This post racked up an impressive 125,000 likes.