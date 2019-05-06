Bikini Model Sierra Skye Spills Out Of Sexy Animal-Print Bikini

Another day, another bikini for model Sierra Skye.

The Instagram starlet is known for showing off her rocking hot body to her 4 million-plus followers in a number of skimpy bikinis and she’s definitely not shy when it comes to baring it all for the camera. In her most recent post, the blonde-haired beauty shows off her world-famous bikini body to her legion of followers and it’s garnered her a lot of attention already.

Skye appears front and center in the sultry shot, posing with a stone-colored wall just behind her back. The bombshell flaunts her toned and tanned figure for the camera in an animal-print swimsuit that she nearly spills out of. The sexy swimsuit leaves little to the imagination with a low-plunging top and thin sides on the bottoms, exposing Sierra’s toned legs. The swimsuit also features a strappy piece that runs from her chest to her bikini bottoms and around her waist.

Her long, blonde locks are worn down and curly and Sierra appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the shot. Within just a short time of the post going live, it’s already garnered a lot of attention for the social media starlet with 58,000 likes in addition to 540-plus comments. While most followers simply gushed over how amazing her body always looks, countless others couldn’t have words for the snapshot, defaulting to emojis instead.

“Sexiest woman EVER,” one follower wrote with one heart emoji at the end of the post.

“Another stunning picture honey.”

“Wow, you look sexy in your suit. Very hot!!,” one more fan chimed in.

Over the past few days, Skye has been thrilling her fans with one bikini photo after another. The Inquisitr shared that the blonde bombshell snapped the photo in her bathroom mirror, covering her face with her pink phone case. The 28-year-old wears her long, blonde locks down and curled and shows off her incredible figure in a tiny black swimsuit.

The bikini bottom’s straps hit just above Sierra’s navel, showing off plenty of thigh for her loyal fans. The top of the swimsuit is equally as sexy, featuring a little peek-a-boo strip that shows off tons of underboob with cleavage spilling out of the top. Like her most recent post, Skye earned plenty of attention from this particular image with 132,000 likes and upwards of 1,100 comments.

Fans can keep up with Sierra on her infamous Instagram page.