‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Gushes Over Beau Jason Tartick: ‘I’ve Never Met Anyone Like That’

Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe wasn’t able to go the distance with her final rose recipient, Shawn Booth, but it looks like she still found love thanks to the reality television franchise. A few months after ending her engagement with Shawn, Kaitlyn went public with a romance with another franchise veteran and it looks like she is head-over-heels in love.

Fans of The Bachelorette fell in love with Jason Tartick last year when he was one of Becca Kufrin’s final three men. Ultimately, however, Becca chose Garrett Yrigoyen. A few months ago Jason and Kaitlyn went from flirty friends to romantic partners and she’s opening up about how this relationship is significantly different from what she had with Shawn or anybody else.

Bristowe talked with E! Online and seemingly couldn’t stop talking about how wonderful her new boyfriend is. Kaitlyn called Jason an “absolute rock” and she admitted that she’s never met anyone like what he is to her.

“Jason is the most stable human being I’ve ever met in my life… He’s just the kind of person that your dad would hope you would marry. He’s everything. He’s hilarious. He’s smart. He’s well-spoken. He loves his family. He’s romantic. Like, he’s everything.”

For now, Kaitlyn and Jason face a long-distance romance as she is still living in Nashville, Tennessee, while he’s in Seattle, Washington. Apparently, Bristowe and Tartick aren’t talking about anybody making a big move across the country just yet. However, they are able to travel to see one another frequently and they are headed to Mexico for a vacation together soon.

Loading...

To some Bachelorette fans, it seemed that Kaitlyn jumped into a pretty serious relationship with Jason pretty quickly after her split from Shawn. In reality, she explains, she knew for six months or so that her engagement to Booth wasn’t going to work and ultimately, they finally realized they needed to go their separate ways.

Now, Kaitlyn touts healthy communication in her relationship with Jason as part of what makes it all work and they consider themselves pretty lucky. The Bachelorette fans feel pretty lucky too, as Bristowe and Tartick share a fair amount with their supporters via social media and Tartick pops up on Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast often as well.

Could this Bachelorette duo end up getting engaged, married, and eventually having kids together? It is perhaps a little too soon to know if Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick will go the distance, but at this point, it certainly looks as if this love match has the potential to last.