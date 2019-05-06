Hailey Baldwin Flashes Cleavage And Bronzed Legs In Ultra-Revealing Black Leather

Where Hailey Baldwin goes, so too does the paparazzi. The model and wife to Justin Bieber is currently in New York City ahead of tonight’s annual Met Gala. Hot on her heels is Splash News.

On May 6, the media outlet papped the leggy blonde “on her way to get ready for the Met Gala tonight!” The picture shows Hailey clad in her signature grunge look. Her black mini dress comes accessorized with an oversized leather jacket; however, both are short enough to showcase the 22-year-old’s long bronzed legs. Patent-black boots, chunky jewelry, and statement black-and-gold shades complete the look. Offbeat as Hailey’s style may be, her fashion choices now place her at the forefront of celebrity trends. Today’s outfit is sending fans a strong message that black is in. It’s likewise sending out a little cleavage.

Not long after Splash News had shared snaps of Hailey’s look, The Daily Mail was reporting a “wardrobe malfunction” – a part of Hailey’s boot broke. The newspaper’s cameras managed to zoom in on a silver toe cap falling loose as the model strutted the streets.

More easygoing are Hailey’s social media pictures. Last month, Justin Bieber shared an Instagram selfie of his wife in a sports bra. He called Baldwin his “bean.”

As a model and one-half of a power couple, Hailey’s fame has catapulted. Hailey is an Adidas partner. Last month, Elle reported Levi’s snapping her up. Being the face of both a sports giant and a denim one sees Hailey follow in the footsteps of another famous model. Kendall Jenner fronts Calvin Klein and Adidas. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is regularly spotted with Hailey. Both attended Coachella 2019.

Fans are no doubt keen to see what Hailey will wear to tonight’s Met Gala. The star-studded event proves glitzier with each passing year. In 2018, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott donned jet black and velvets for their appearance. Kim Kardashian came in a curve-hugging Versace dress appearing to be made of liquid gold.

May 6 will be Hailey’s fifth Met Gala appearance. It will, however, be her first as a married woman. Hailey and Justin surprised fans at the end of 2018 by announcing that they were husband and wife. “My wife is awesome” was Justin’s message to fans via social media.

Hailey has 19.3 million Instagram followers. She is followed by major faces including Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande, Bella Thorne, and Vanessa Hudgens. Likewise keeping tabs on Justin’s wife are Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Khloe Kardashian, and Olivia Culpo.