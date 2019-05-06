Instagram Star Sofia Bevarly Showcases Her Backside In Racy Video

Sofia Bevarly has amassed nearly 1 million followers to her Instagram page, and those who make up that list surely know why. The social media influencer and model is a master of posing for bikini shots, and she is not shy about it.

Over the weekend, the 23-year-old bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a racy video in which she parades her famous backside in a thong bikini that leaves little to the imagination. The clip begins with a shot of Bevarly’s booty before it jumps to a snap of her frontal body. The model is wearing a pink floral-print two-bikini featuring details in Army green, consisting of a triangle top that ties behind Bevarly’s neck, helping accentuate her buxom figure. Her matching thong has two side straps that sit low on her frame, showcasing her wide hips and round, full derriere.

In the video, Bevarly walks away with her back turned away from the camera, as she looks over her shoulder at different times to shoot a seductive gaze at the onlooker. The model then approaches a swimming pool as she plays with her hair in a sexy way. In her hand, Bevarly is holding a can of the energy drink Bang, which she is promoting via her Instagram.

The post, which Bevarly shared with her 932,000 Instagram followers, was viewed nearly 400,000 times, garnering more than 43,000 likes and over 820 comments within a little over a day of having been posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her physique, as they often do.

“I luv natural babes!” one user wrote, adding a few red heart emoji.

“I don’t know about the energy drink, but you’re a goddess. Can’t get over how gorgeous you are,” another one chimed in.

This is far from being the first time Bevarly shows off her assets on Instagram. Just a day before she posted the racy video pushing Bang energy drinks, the model shared an eye-popping image of herself in a tiny lilac bikini as she posed for a selfie in front of the mirror at the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas.

While Bevarly has become a social media sensation, she previously made headlines when she reportedly became the first girlfriend of millionaire poker player and playboy Dan Bilzerian in 2017, according to a GQ report at the time.

“Yeah. Got a girlfriend. First time. Well, I had a girlfriend before, but I was still f***ing other girls,” Bilzerian said at the time, according to news.com.au.