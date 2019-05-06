‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Shakes Her Taut Booty, Dances Around And Instagram Can’t Deal

Whether she’s at work or at play, one thing is for sure — Yanet Garcia always looks incredibly sexy.

Garcia, who has been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by fans, has amassed a huge social media following of over 10.1 million — a figure that seems to be growing by the second. The brunette beauty is primarily know for reporting the weather in Mexico but she’s also now dabbling in both acting and modeling.

In her most recent video post, Garcia has a little bit of fun on the set of her show. The stunner can be seen dancing around and shaking her booty — much to the delight of her followers. The 28-year-old shows off her flawless figure in a pair of brown colored overalls with a black bandeau top underneath — exposing some of her taut tummy to fans.

Garcia pairs the sexy little outfit with a pair of black heeled boots and wears her long, dark locks down and straight along with a face full of stunning makeup. The model appears to be having a blast as she busts a few hot moves, smiling throughout the duration of the clip. After just a short time of the post going live, it’s already earned the social media celeb a lot of attention with over 676,000 views in addition to 900 plus comments.

While many followers took to the post to applaud Garcia’s sultry dance moves, countless others couldn’t help but gush over how incredible she looks in the short clip.

“Babe you look delicious,” one follower wrote along with a red heart and flame emoji.

“The news looking real nice today.”

“I Love you too much bb,” another fan gushed with a series of heart eye emojis.

Loading...

Over the weekend, The Inquisitr reported that “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” showed off her stunning figure to fans while taking a dip in the pool. The bombshell holds onto two gold balloons as she flaunts her ample cleavage in a skimpy black cutout bikini, which also shows off her entire figure. Garcia looks into the camera for the photo op, wearing her long, dark locks down, while also rocking a pair of sunglasses.

This photo appears to have been taken a few days prior, when Garcia was celebrating a milestone on Instagram with over 10 million followers. With a bikini-clad photo, Garcia also shared a lengthy caption with fans, thanking them for all their support.

“THANK YOU FOR 10 MILLION FOLLOWERS???? 5 years ago I only had a few thousand followers and I decided to take a risk and try something I had never done before… being on TV as The Weather Girl in Monterrey,” she said before explaining how she got to where she is today.

Cheers to 10 million more followers for the weather girl.