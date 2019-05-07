Jenelle Evans’ Husband Promising To Get Job, Seek Help

Jenelle Evans is reportedly back home with her husband, David Eason, after he admitted to killing their family dog. The Teen Mom 2 star had previously revealed that she was considering divorce after the incident.

According to Radar Online, sources claim that Jenelle Evans had nowhere else to go, and that she has to take care of her farm and the kids.

“Where else would she go? She has a farm to take care of. She’s back to the house to take care of the kids. How do you expect her to leave?” said the source.

However, the insider says that Jenelle is “not back” with David, but that she is back at the house. The source says that Eason promised Evans that he would find employment and seek help following the shocking incident where he killed the family pet, a french bulldog named Nugget, after it nipped at their daughter, Ensley.

“He needs to get a job, which is what he promised her. They’re trying to work on the relationship. They are getting a marriage counselor. They need time to work on the marriage,” the insider dished.

Meanwhile, Eason is allegedly not worried about being arrested, but Evans is said to be worried about her court date with former boyfriend Nathan Griffith over custody of their son, Kaiser.

Jenelle and David are also reportedly being investigated by Child Protective Services, and it seems likely that Nathan will bring up the incident with the dog during his custody case with his former fiancee, which is set to take place later this month.

Following the death of the dog, rumors that Jenelle Evans may be fired from Teen Mom 2 have been circulating. The network has stayed radio silent on the issue, although the stars of the show, PETA, and many celebrities have all called for action when it comes to the situation.

Meanwhile, the insider claims that it doesn’t seem likely at the moment that Evans will be fired from Teen Mom 2, but if she is there are options for the reality star if she were to lose her job on the show.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eason was called the most dangerous man in the three counties that surround him by an insider at the Columbus County sheriff’s department.

TMZ reports that law enforcement are sympathetic to the situation, but have their hands tied unless Jenelle Evans decides to file charges against David Eason.