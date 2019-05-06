‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals One Of Hannah Brown’s Final 3 As Overnights Play Out

It is almost time for Hannah Brown’s journey to find love as ABC’s 2019 The Bachelorette to begin airing. The premiere debuts on Monday, May 13, and spoiler king Reality Steve has been sharing tantalizing tidbits as he has uncovered them throughout filming.

As The Inquisitr has previously detailed, The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve have revealed that Hannah had hometown dates with Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber, and Luke Parker. One of those four was eliminated after hometowns and the remaining three suitors were flown to Greece with Brown for overnight fantasy suite dates.

At this point, Reality Steve’s spoilers haven’t detailed which bachelor was eliminated after hometowns. However, he did get some juicy Bachelorette spoilers in the form of photos of Hannah with one of her final three men on their date in Greece.

Much of the season, Luke has reportedly been a frontrunner. The Inquisitr noted that Reality Steve has shared that he has heard that Parker is a likely candidate to receive Brown’s final rose, although things can change late in filming.

However, Bachelorette spoilers now reveal that Luke is at least one of Hannah’s final three men. Reality Steve shared photos via Twitter showing Brown and Parker together in Santorini, Greece, and ABC had already shared that the last dates of the season would be in Greece.

(SPOILER): More pics from yesterday’s date with Hannah and Luke pic.twitter.com/rn0G4Pt2Ec — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 5, 2019

According to Reality Steve’s estimated filming timeline, Luke’s outing was seemingly the third of Hannah’s three overnight dates. The two were spotted on their date together in Greece on Saturday, it seems, and the rose ceremony to eliminate one man and pinpoint Brown’s last two guys should have come on Sunday.

If all goes according to plan, Hannah will then have last-chance dates with her final two guys and they will likely meet her family at this point as well. Then, it will be time for the final rose ceremony, and it is expected that this last rose will be presented toward the end of this week.

Will Luke Parker be one of Hannah’s last two men and could he soon be her fiance? Could one of her other finalists surge and take over that frontrunner status during this last portion of filming? Which of the other hometown date recipients are still in the mix of things?

Additional Bachelorette spoilers should be emerging as this final week of filming plays out and Hannah herself should be home and doing media appearances right as the first episode is slated to air. Fans cannot wait to get started when Hannah Brown’s season debuts on Monday, May 13, and they are hopeful that she finds the man of her dreams this spring.