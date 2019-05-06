Miley Cyrus Goes Topless In Sexy New Bedroom Photo

Miley Cyrus shared a racy photo of herself topless on Monday as she prepares to hit up the Met Gala in New York City.

Miley Cyrus posted the sexy snapshot to her Instagram story, as well as her Twitter account this week and had her fans going wild.

In the photo, the singer/actress is seen sitting on a bed with her legs crossed. She goes completely topless, with only her hands to help shield her bare chest.

Miley dons nothing but a pair of risque black pantyhose as she gives a sultry stare into the camera. Cyrus has her long, blonde hair styled in straight strands with a layered look, and she rocks her brand new bangs, which remind fans of her Hannah Montana days.

Miley sports a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes a bronzed glow, and highlighter on her cheeks to add to her shimmering look. Cyrus dons pink blush on her cheeks and rocks darkened brows and lashes, as well as a nude lip.

The singer completes her sexy, nearly-naked look with black polish on her long fingernails. Some of Cyrus’ tattoos are also on display, such as the one on her rib cage, as well as the ink she has on her hands.

She Is Coming. pic.twitter.com/VdgvsOpnAR — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 6, 2019

Miley Cyrus may have her new husband, Liam Hemsworth, on her arm at Monday’s Met Gala. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple have been nearly inseparable since walking down the aisle together back in December.

Sources tell Us Weekly that the pair are happier than ever now that they’re husband and wife, and are thriving in their new married life.

“Miley and Liam have been doing amazing,” an insider told the magazine of the couple’s relationship since saying their vows.

“Miley and Liam know that they are young and they’re just happy living their life right now and not worrying about kids at this time. They consider their dogs to be their kids right now,” the insider added.

“Miley is not pregnant currently but does want to have a family with Liam. Miley and Liam say they felt married before their actual ceremony. Miley is so happy with her life right now. She’s finishing up recording her next album and she and Liam couldn’t be happier,” another source revealed of the couple growing their family in the future.

