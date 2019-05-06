Amy Schumer Gives Birth To Baby Boy, Shares First Photo With Fans: ‘Our Royal Baby Was Born’

Last night, Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child into the world.

The comedienne took to her Instagram account just moments ago to share with fans that her baby boy was born last night at 10:55 p.m. Of course, in true Amy fashion, she made a quip that the child is her “royal baby” having been born just a day before Meghan Markle and Price Harry welcomed a boy of their own.

In the sweet new post, Schumer lies in her hospital bed makeup free, closing her eyes as she holds her son. The 37-year-old wears her long locks in a top knot and her cheeks are noticeable rosy after giving birth. Her little boy looks as cute as a button in a white beanie cap with a blue pacifier in his mouth. Of course, the family photo is complete with Fischer leaning over his wife and giving her a big kiss on the cheek.

Within just moments of the post going live, Schumer’s post has attracted a lot of attention with over 446,000 likes in addition to 14,000 comments and growing by the second. Many famous celebrities chimed in on the post including Katie Couric and Michael Strahan.

“MAZEL!!! So so happy for you guys!!! Love you,” Couric wrote with a series of heart emojis.

“CONGRATULATIONS!,” Strahan chimed in with clapping hand emojis.

Of course, plenty of Amy’s fans also took to the post to wish Amy well and send their congratulations to the newest member of the family.

“Meghan Markle and Amy got preggo on the same day AND gave birth on the same day it’s amazing lol.”

“Congratulations! Your [sic] going to love being a mom! Can’t wait to see the jokes you come up with about raising a little tiny human,” another chimed in.

As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, Schumer revealed the gender of the baby to fans over the weekend in an Instagram post. Along with a photo of herself and Fischer sitting in their pediatrician’s office, the Trainwreck star penned a lengthy caption, revealing the gender of the baby to fans at the very end of the post that asks fans to boycott the fast food chain Wendy’s.

“Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields. This is true. Please read that sentence again. Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence. Please join the @fairfoodprogramand #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help. Also we are having a boy.”

Amy has been sharing photo updates of her pregnancy over the past few months and she hasn’t shied away from revealing some of the less glamorous parts of carrying a child including her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum— a rare condition that causes extreme morning sickness. Luckily, Schumer can now breathe a sigh of relief after welcoming a sweet baby boy, who appears to be happy and healthy.

Now, fans will just have to wait for Amy to reveal the cutie’s name.