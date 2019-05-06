British Bombshell Lottie Moss Shows Off Her Curves In Tiger-Print Bikini

Lottie Moss is on a sexy streak on Instagram lately as she continues to share updates from her sultry Ibiza trip. On Monday, the 21-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a photo of herself donning a revealing bikini that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the snapshot in question, the British bombshell — who is the younger half-sister of iconic supermodel Kate Moss — is posing near a beach as she soaks up the bright, warm Spanish sun during her trip to the famous Mediterranean archipelago.

Moss is standing on some rocks as she dons a sexy two-piece tiger-print bikini that consists of a tiny straight-cut top that barely covers her assets, putting her cleavage on full display for the photo. She teamed her top with a matching bottom that sits high on her sides, accentuating her hourglass figure by showing off her wide hips and small waist. According to the tag she included with the post, the bikini she is wearing is from TRIANGL.

The model is standing with one leg slightly propped to the side as she takes one hand toward her face, in a pose that further highlights the natural curves of her body. In addition, Moss is staring into the distance at a point off-camera, with a mysterious and contemplative expression on her face.

Moss is wearing her blonde hair in a side part and down, as it falls over her shoulders and onto her chest. The model appears to be wearing a generous layer of mascara and a neutral color on her lips. Also visible in the photo is a tattoo of three little birds she has just under her chest.

The post, which Moss shared with her 266,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,400 likes and over 60 comments within just a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her physique and to wish her a good time in Spain.

“Enjoy your stay in Ibiza,” one user wrote, pairing the comment with a few sun emoji.

“How do you stay in such great shape?” another one asked.

As The Daily Mail has noted, Moss has been sharing a series of sizzling evidence of her Ibiza getaway. On Friday, the model took to her Instagram to post a photo of herself in a skimpy white bikini as she enjoyed the whimsical Wi-Ki-Woo Hotel Ibiza in Sant Antoni de Portmany.