‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Reportedly Cuts Off Contact With Mother Barbara

Although Jenelle Evans and her mother, Barbara, have enjoyed rebuilding their relationship over the past couple of months, a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup suggests that Jenelle has cut off contact with her mother once again.

According to the report, Barbara reportedly told Jenelle that Jace will no longer be going over to Jenelle’s house for visits while Jenelle’s husband is there. This comes after David reportedly killed Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. After that, Jenelle reportedly blocked her mother from being able to contact her, including on Instagram.

Barbara has had custody of Jenelle’s oldest son for years, but lately he has been going to Jenelle’s for visitation. The relationship with Barbara and Jenelle was also strengthening after the two had been estranged. In fact, the two even went away for a weekend and spent some mother/daughter time together. The time away was captured for Teen Mom 2 and earlier this season.

Last week, after the incident occurred, Jenelle reportedly left the home that she shares with David. However, by Sunday she had reportedly returned and posted pictures of chicken eggs from the chicken coop to social media.

A source explained to The Ashley Barbara’s reported concerns.

“Barbara is very upset that Jenelle has chosen to return to The Land and David. She is sad that Jenelle has cut her off again for trying to keep Jace from her, but Barbara wants to protect Jace from whatever else may happen [on The Land].”

At the time of the incident, Jace was not at Jenelle’s house, but rather with Barbara. However, the other children were reportedly at home.

While Barbara has not spoken out publicly about the incident, Jenelle’s ex Nathan Griffith also spoke out to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup about the incident. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nathan explained that after finding out David had shot Jenelle’s dog, he called in a welfare check on his son who lives with Jenelle. He explained that he has concern for both his son and his ex.

“I am very concerned for Kaiser and Jenelle. The day the story broke [on Tuesday], I was frantic. I tried to reach out to Jenelle but she wouldn’t respond, I called everyone I could think of– the MTV producers, CPS and the police to do a welfare check on my son.”

Reportedly, the Teen Mom 2 cast has been filming for Season 9B. However, Jenelle has allegedly not yet started filming for Season 9B and it is unclear when she will.