WWE Rumors: Huge Name Backstage For ‘Monday Night Raw’ And Set To Return Tonight

He hasn't been seen in a month, but now he's showing up on a different brand.

A lot has happened since WrestleMania 35 with some stars asking for their release, the Superstar Shake-Up moving people around, and injuries putting others on the shelf. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns is planning on appearing even though he is now a member of SmackDown Live. According to rumors flying around, another member of team blue is scheduled to return tonight after a month out of the ring.

Many have wondered where former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan has been since losing the title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. Word going around backstage is that he’s been dealing with injuries that the company has been keeping very “closely guarded” for the sake of his health and well-being as reported by The Inquisitr.

It has since been revealed, but not officially by WWE, that Bryan suffered a concussion at some point. Fans will remember that is what forced him to medically retire a few years ago, but that was combined with neck injuries and other things as well.

Despite Bryan being away from his own brand for a month, it appears as if his return is going to happen soon and not even on SmackDown Live. The official Twitter account of WrestleVotes is reporting that two different sources have now said that Bryan will return to WWE tonight and it will be on Monday Night Raw.

Two sources indicate a handful of SmackDown superstars are set for tonight’s RAW. Including the return of Daniel Bryan. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 6, 2019

Just because Bryan is returning tonight on Raw doesn’t mean he is being moved to that brand, but it is very interesting. There is also a lot to be said about the fact that over the weekend, Roman Reigns tweeted out that he was heading to Raw on Monday to handle some unfinished business in his yard.

During the Superstar Shake-Up, Reigns was moved over to the blue brand and it’s not known why he is heading back to Raw. The Inquisitr reported that WWE responded to the former WWE Universal Champion and let the fans know that he will not be going to Raw due to his obligations to SmackDown Live.

WrestleVotes is reporting the rumor that there will be more than just Reigns and Bryan heading to Raw tonight as well.

It’s kind of strange that all of this inter-brand stuff is happening within WWE right now as it’s usually saved for Survivor Series which is still months away.

All of a sudden, this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw has become very interesting and that is due in large part to the SmackDown Live invasion happening. No-one knows what Roman Reigns is going to be doing on the show and now, Daniel Bryan is returning from injury on Raw as well.