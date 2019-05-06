Meat Loaf Falls Off Stage, Reportedly Breaks Collarbone As Fans Watch In Horror

The 71-year-old rock legend has a long history of scary stage mishaps.

Meat Loaf has suffered another mishap on stage. The 71-year-old “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” singer, whose real name is Michael Lee Aday, fell off of a stage during a fan event in Texas and reportedly suffered a broken collarbone, TMZ reports.

Meat Loaf reportedly got caught in some loose wires that were bundled on the stage during a Q&A session for the 2019 Texas Frightmare Weekend. As the singer made his way across the stage on Saturday, he lost his balance, tried to stop himself from falling, then took a serious tumble as fans watched in horror as he fell through a curtain. Despite his medical emergency, witnesses told TMZ that Meat Loaf refused to hand his microphone over to staff before thanking his fans for coming out to see him.

The music legend was transported to a nearby hospital and kept there overnight, where he was reportedly treated for a broken collarbone. There is no word on Meat Loaf’s condition at this time and he has not posted an update to fans on social media, but a message on the event’s Facebook page promised fans that Meat Loaf would return to the Frightmare Weekend in 2020.

Organizers for the convention for horror-movie fans also promised that they will issue refunds to people who paid for a photo op with the singer.

You can see Meat Loaf’s frightening fall in the video below.

Meat Loaf has a history of health-related issues during performances in the past. The singer collapsed onstage multiple times, most recently in 2016. Meat Loaf has suffered from back problems for years and has had numerous surgeries and at one point was forced to use a walker to get around. Meat Loaf also skipped the world premiere of a musical based on the songs from his landmark Bat Out of Hell album, citing his “old” age, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

After Meat Loaf collapsed and lost consciousness while performing his song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” during a show in Edmonton in 2016, fans feared he’d had a heart attack. The music legend later told Classic Rock Magazine that he became extremely dehydrated after being sick and that he knew before he collapsed that he was about to go down.

“I knew I was about to go and I didn’t want to just fall and hit. I was getting really dizzy and I’m going, ‘Oh my God, I think I’m gonna faint.’ So I didn’t want to stand there until I just fainted and cracked my skull open. So I just said, ‘Okay, I’m going to kinda go down.’ But about halfway down I went completely out, and I didn’t wake up until I got to the hospital.”

Meat Loaf gained a cult following when he played Eddie in the megahit The Rocky Horror Picture Show in 1975. But the actor and singer rose to superstardom in 1977 with his album Bat Out of Hell, which featured the radio hits “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.” The Grammy winner went on to release a trilogy of Bat Out of Hell albums which have sold more than 50 million copies worldwide.

You can see Meat Loaf’s scary 2016 fall below.