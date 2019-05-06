‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Puts On Busty Display In Bathrobe On Instagram

Hailey Clauson is bidding farewell to Milan while stunning her Instagram fans with an eye-popping selfie. On Monday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy photo of herself wearing nothing but a bathrobe, a selection which put her busty figure on full display.

In the snapshot in question, the 24-year-old model is posing for what looks like a selfie. She rocks perfect hair and makeup but is only wearing a white robe. The California native is wearing the robe off her shoulders slightly, leaving quite a bit of cleavage exposed while accentuating her strong collarbone. The camera captures Clauson from the chest up, putting her buxom physique at the center of the photo.

The model is tilting her head to the side a little as she looks at the camera, her lips slightly puckered in a seductive way. Clauson is wearing a thick layer of black eyeliner on her upper lids, while a little white line fills in her lower lids. This creates a beautiful effect that makes her eyes appear larger, making the green of her iris stand out. To complete her look, she is wearing her light brown hair swept to the side, styled down in a perfect bob that falls toward her shoulders.

The post — which Clauson shared with her 522,000 Instagram fans — garnered more than 2,300 likes and over 45 comments within an hour of having been posted, promising to gather a lot more as the day progresses. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to compliment her beauty, pointing out the specific features that they admired the most.

“Love the new hair color!” one user emphasized, while another user offered, “Gorgeous eyes.”

As The Daily Mail pointed out, Clauson began her career as a professional model at the age of 14. She was signed on the spot by Ford Models during an open casting call in Los Angeles. The young model went on to work for Gucci, Calvin Klein, Topshop, and Zara before landing a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2016. This latter opportunity helped to rocket her to fame, the report further detailed.

“I started really young. My body changed and nobody wanted me anymore until I met Sports Illustrated,” she said, according to The Daily Mail. “I was not a size zero and I had curves and they accepted me the way I was.”