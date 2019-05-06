‘Game Of Thrones’ Producer Apologizes For Coffee Cup In Scene

HBO, meanwhile, issued a statement stating that Dany meant to order tea rather than coffee.

(This post contains minor spoilers for Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks.”)

After an entire day of social media mockery – and more than a few conspiracy theories about secret product placement deals – the producers of Game of Thrones have finally addressed the elephant in the room from Sunday’s episode of the series: That a coffee cup was clearly visible in front of Daenerys Targaryen in one scene.

Bernie Caulfield, an executive producer of Game of Thrones, talked about the cup in an interview Monday with WNYC.

“We’re sorry,” Caulfield said in the interview, as cited by The Verge. Caulfield confirmed that the inclusion of the cup was a mistake and oversight, and not a paid sponsorship from Starbucks or any other coffee company. She added, “if that’s the worst thing they’re finding, then we’re in good shape.”

Caulfield also joked that Starbucks should “send us money,” after Starbucks made a joke on its Twitter account Monday, per The Inquisitr, that Daenerys should’ve ordered a Dragon Drink. That’s an actual drink that was recently added to Starbucks’ summer menu, but the drink is in no way related to Game of Thrones.

The interview by Caulfield is the first time anyone connected with the show has addressed the coffee cup issue.

Meanwhile, HBO released a statement on Monday afternoon clarifying the situation, per a tweet by journalist Jason Lynch.

“In response to inquires from those who saw a craft services coffee cup on Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones, HBO states, ‘the latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.'”

The show’s own Twitter account later posted the same message, along with a gif of Dany toasting.

The cup appeared early on in Sunday’s fourth episode of Season 8 of Game of Thrones, during a feast scene at the Winterfell castle. The cup could be seen in a couple of shots in which Tormund Giantsbane and others were singing the praises of Jon Snow, while Daenerys sat alone and unhappy.

Game of Thrones has reached several deals with real-life brands to create tie-in products for the final season, including a special line of Oreo cookies, a line of Mountain Dew cans, and that memorable Super Bowl commercial in which The Mountain killed the Bud Light mascot known as the Bud Knight. But the show has announced no similar deal with Starbucks.