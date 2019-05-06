Kourtney Kardashian Poses In Bikini Top With Scott Disick On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick can’t stop talking about their co-parenting relationship, and fans are loving their candid comments about working together to raise their kids.

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself with Scott Disick and their youngest child, son Reign. In the caption of the photo, Kourt reveals that she and Scott are opening up about their relationship post-split in a two-part interview on her lifestyle website, Poosh.

In the photo, Kourtney is seen sporting a sexy, black bikini top and a see-through, black skirt to cover up her bikini bottoms. Kourtney has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands. Her ample cleavage and flat tummy are on full display in the photo as she walks hand-in-hand with little Reign.

The little boy also dons an all-black ensemble, which includes a short-sleeved T-shirt and black shorts. His long hair is pulled back into a messy bun behind his head.

Scott stands on the other side of Kourtney wearing a white, button-up long-sleeved shirt and a pair of board shorts. His hands are in his pockets as the family poses for the photo. Not pictured are Kourtney and Scott’s oldest two children, Mason and Penelope.

The family all walk along the beach during a vacation, as Kardashian reveals the pair are always asked how they’re able to travel together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reportedly spend a lot of time together for the sake of their kids, and they’re often joined by Scott’s girlfriend, model Sofia Richie, whom he’s been dating for nearly two years.

“Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird,” an insider told People Magazine.

“As much as people would love there to be, there isn’t any drama between Scott, Sofia and Kourtney. They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids,” the source added.

However, fans who are rooting for Kardashian and Disick to get back together, may not get to see it happen.

“As much as Kourtney and Scott get along now, they’re not going to get back together. They’re just both glad to be in a good place,” said the insider.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick by watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.