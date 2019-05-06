Rita Ora Dances In Just A Shawl In Preparation For The Met Gala

The first Monday in May marks the exclusive Met Gala, and Rita Ora is already prepping for the annual extravaganza while at the Carlyle Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The singer recently shared a video with her almost 15 million followers where she dances around in a purple feathered shawl — and nothing else.

In the video, Rita begins by exposing her bare back, giving the slightest glimpse of her bosom. She then drapes herself in a feathered shawl and dances to “Anything Goes” by Ella Fitzgerald. The person taping the video can be heard giggling in the background. The “Your Song” singer then twirls and gives a peace sign before slinking out of the camera’s view.

To add to the theme, the pop star had her blonde hair swept up and wore sunglasses.

Ora’s dramatic dance was in reference to the “Camp” theme of this year’s event, which takes cues from the 1964 Susan Sontag essay “Notes on Camp” and defines the term as “its love of the unnatural, of artifice and exaggeration,” per People.

Andrew Bolton, the curator of the institute, explained the choice of theme.

“Whether it’s pop camp, queer camp, high camp or political camp — Trump is a very camp figure — I think it’s very timely. Much of high camp is a reaction to something.”

The video has already received 325,000 views and over 450 comments.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” songstress is a regular at the Met Gala, and has attended every year since 2013.

In 2018, Ora stunned in a black dress with pops of green and pink that wowed with a dramatic train. The British beauty completed the look with waist-length blonde hair and long black gloves. However, the show-stopping element was an extravagant black headpiece. The theme for the year was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.”

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Another winning look the “How We Do” singer repped was for the 2016 theme of “Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” Gala. Ora wore a silver feathered gown, complete with cutouts throughout the ensemble. She finished the look with silver makeup and a braided up-do that added to the dystopian futuristic feel.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Rita herself even posted an a throwback Instagram shot of all her Met looks combined, asking fans which were their favorites.

Famed DJ Diplo claimed that the “silver ostrich” look was his favorite. However, Vas Morgan, the Editor in Chief of Tings London magazine, claimed that he liked number “5” best, which was Ora’s look from 2017.

Most of the comments, however, insisted that Ora looked beautiful in all her costumes, with many using the fire emoji in lieu of a comment. Rita’s mother, Vera, was particularly adamant about this point.

“YOU are the best, not the looks,” she wrote.