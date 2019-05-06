Did Vicki Gunvalson Get Engaged To Boyfriend Steve Lodge To Secure A Full-Time Position On ‘RHOC’ Season 14?

Was it all staged?

Vicki Gunvalson is engaged, but did she get engaged for the right reasons?

While recent rumors have suggested that Gunvalson actually staged her boyfriend, Steve Lodge’s, proposal for The Real Housewives of Orange County cameras in an effort to retain her full-time position, a new report claims that Gunvalson did not do any such thing. In fact, there were reportedly “no cameras” rolling when Lodge got down on one knee.

“Vicki definitely did not get engaged just to get a spot on ‘RHOC’ this season,” a source close to Gunvalson told Hollywood Life on May 6. “The plan, all along was for Vicki to be a cast member on ‘RHOC’ because she’s great for the show.”

As fans well know, Gunvalson is not only the longest-running full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but also the the longest-running housewife of the entire franchise.

As for her relationship with Lodge, Gunvalson and her boyfriend had reportedly been talking about getting engaged for a while — and Lodge’s proposal purportedly had nothing to do with her role on the show, or with her return to the Bravo TV series.

Since Gunvalson announced her engagement to Lodge at the end of April, she has been having a ton of fun filming the upcoming 14th season with her co-stars. She is looking forward to the next steps that she and Lodge will be taking towards saying “I do.”

Last week, as viewers of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have seen, Gunvalson and her co-stars — including Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, and Shannon Beador — enjoyed a trip to Miami. There, Gunvalson was seen wearing a “Just Engaged” outfit as her co-star and friend, Beador, wore a similar outfit that read, “Just Divorced.”

Earlier this year, as filming began on Season 14 of the show, rumors began swirling in regards to Gunvalson’s possible demotion. However, after reading the online rumors, Gunvalson shot down the idea that she would be taking on a part-time role for the new episodes. She has since been seen with her co-stars on a number of occasions.

While Gunvalson may not have been demoted, as rumors suggested, there has been a new woman, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, spotted with the women throughout production. Windham-Burke may — or may not — be featured in a full-time role.

Gunvalson, Lodge, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV this summer for the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, a premiere date has not yet been set.