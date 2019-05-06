WWE News: Former Champion Wants To Fight Hall Of Famer, Goldberg Responds

This could make for a very interesting match upon Goldberg's return.

It has now been confirmed that Bill Goldberg is returning to the ring for WWE and will likely have a match of some kind at the Saudi Arabia event next month. As reported by The Inquisitr, it is believed that WWE is bringing him back to make sure that All Elite Wrestling doesn’t sign him, but those are just rumors. Goldberg’s return has caught the interest of one former champion who may actually want to challenge the Hall of Famer.

When WWE revealed their official return to Saudi Arabia, they announced the names of some superstars who will appear at the show. Casually, they slipped in the names of Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Goldberg without giving much more information than that.

Of course, social media catches onto everything, and it immediately blew up the whole idea of Goldberg returning. Shortly after that, WWE did tweet out about Goldberg coming back, but they still haven’t revealed what he will be doing at the Saudi Arabia event on June 7.

Some believe that he’s going to end up having a rematch against Brock Lesnar as “The Beast Incarnate” will be on the card, too. That is possible as they last faced off for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33, but a former Intercontinental Champion may have other ideas in mind.

Right now, Bobby Lashley is kind of just hanging around on Monday Night Raw and doesn’t have much of a direction. The Inquisitr reported that his mouthpiece Lio Rush hasn’t been with him on WWE television for a while as there is reportedly heat backstage on him, but that’s an entirely different situation.

Once it was confirmed that Goldberg was coming back, Lashley took to his Twitter account to post a rather simple and cryptic tweet. He wasn’t exactly welcoming to the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, but he did leave things open-ended for a lot of rumors to begin flying around.

So I hear @Goldberg is coming back…???????? — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) May 5, 2019

After losing the Universal Title to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, Goldberg showed up on Monday Night Raw the next night for a partial retirement speech. He didn’t say that he was done for good, but he wasn’t going to be around as much.

It is now obvious that he’s returning, and Goldberg has surely taken notice to Lashley’s tweet and pondering of what the future may bring.

Fans are anxiously awaiting the official return of Bill Goldberg, and it isn’t known if it will be at Saudi Arabia next month or sometime before that. Either way, he’s coming back for potentially another match and maybe more, but against who? If Bobby Lashley has an itch to take on a Hall of Famer, it appears as if “The Man” is more than willing to scratch it.