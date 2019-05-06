‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Gina Tognoni Says Goodbye

The Young and the Restless comings and goings reveal a brand new businessman who may catch Summer’s eye. Plus, Adam Newman is alive — having been recast — and Gina Tognoni wrapped up her filming as Phyllis Summers.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Mark Grossman’s first airdate as Adam Newman is Monday, May 13. Previously, the role of Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) other son was played by Justin Hartley, Michael Muhney, and Chris Engen. Grossman recently portrayed Shane on Famous in Love.

According to The Inquisitr, Sharon (Sharon Case) agreed to help Adam remember his past. For now, he’s going by the name of Spider — and he has no memories preceding the explosion.

Y&R also recently cast a new role, according to a report from Soap Opera Digest. Tyler Johnson will soon debut as social media guru Theo Vanderway. Kyle (Michael Mealor) knew Theo during his time in New York City. Viewers may recognize Johnson from his roles in Gossip Girl, 30 Rock, and Men in Black 3. The speculation is that Theo may catch Summer’s (Hunter King) eye, which could be a relief for Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle). However, Summer showing interest in somebody else could make Kyle realize how much he cares for his wife.

Fan favorite Melissa Claire Egan also began filming as Chelsea Newman again, and fans can expect to see the former con artist return to Genoa City in the early summer. Her storyline will likely have something to do with Adam’s big arrival.

Kevin Fisher returns to Genoa City soon, and actor Greg Rikaart began filming last week. Recently, Rikaart wrapped up his role as Leo on Days of Our Lives, for which he earned a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Finally, Gina Tognoni wrapped up her five-year run as Phyllis Summers last week. The cast and crew of Y&R honored her with a lovely goodbye party, and she — as well as several others — shared some beautiful pictures of the evening, according to The Inquisitr. Tognoni’s co-stars have expressed heartfelt goodbyes to her on social media, and they encouraged her in her future endeavors.

In addition, fans have also left plenty of positive messages for the daytime veteran. Tognoni had won the Daytime Emmy award two years ago for her work as the fiery redhead. In addition to Phyllis, Tognoni portrayed Kelly Cramer on One Life to Live and Dinah Marler on Guiding Light. She said that she feels peaceful about the work she did on Y&R.