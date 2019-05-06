Meghan Markle’s TV Husband, Patrick J. Adams, Teases Playdates With Baby Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex's former 'Suits' co-star wants to set up a playdate with the royal baby and his daughter.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are receiving congratulations from fans and friends all over the world in the hours following the birth of their baby, but one well-wisher is hoping to score playdate status. Markle’s Suits co-star, Patrick J. Adams, took to Twitter to congratulate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy, then plugged a possible playdate with his own child.

“Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces,” Adams wrote of the royal baby’s arrival. “Much love to him and his incredible parents.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their baby boy in the early morning hours on Monday, May 6. The royals have not yet revealed their son’s name. Adams, who welcomed a baby daughter with wife Troian Bellisario last fall, went on to say that he can relate to how his former TV wife is feeling now that she is a parent. He also expressed hopes for a future playdate in his hashtag.

“Learned firsthand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon.”

Patrick J. Adams appeared on USA Network’s legal drama Suits with Meghan Markle for seven seasons and has remained friends with her. Adams and his wife even attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding at Windsor Castle last May.

‘Suits’ Renewed for Season 8 Without Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle https://t.co/jMvbCw6rVE — Variety (@Variety) January 30, 2018

Before she became a member of the British royal family, Meghan Markle starred in Suits as paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018. The future Duchess of Sussex exited the show in an episode that aired in April 2018, just one month before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Patrick J. Adams, who played Markle’s husband Mike Ross on the series, was also written out of the series upon her exit. Markle and Adams’ characters wed and rode off into the Seattle sunset at the end of Season 7 in an episode appropriately titled “Good-Bye.”

Speaking of Suits, one of Meghan Markle’s co-stars seemingly gave away the royal baby’s gender months ago. According to a report by Express, earlier this year, Suits actress Abigail Spencer was seen heading into The Mark Hotel ahead of Meghan Markle’s New York City baby shower carrying a bag with blue wrapping paper, which caused some royal watchers to speculate the couple was expecting a baby boy. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not confirm the gender of their baby to the public ahead of his arrival.