Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Finds Out About Thomas’ Plans

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, May 7, reveal that Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) plans to make Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) his own will reach Liam’s (Scott Clifton) ears. Needless to say, Liam will be shocked that his former brother-in-law will betray him in this way.

Liam is currently in Paris with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls. At Thomas’ prompting, Hope persuaded her husband to visit the girls in Europe. She did not want to deprive them of the fatherly affection they so deserved. Little did Hope know that Thomas actually had an ulterior motive. He merely wanted Liam out of the way, so that he could make his move.

Thomas plotted and schemed to make his dream a reality. He confided in Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) about his wish to make Hope a part of his family. However, he sent a text message to Sally reminding her to keep their conversations private. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) stumbled across the text, and confronted Sally with it.

After a huge argument, Sally revealed Thomas’ evil plan to split up Hope and Liam. Wyatt was shocked that Sally would keep such a secret from him. The two had words, and split up. Sally moved out, per The Inquisitr, and Wyatt did not even try to stop her.

Next week on B&B: Thomas has a ring and tells Hope: “I want to put this ring on your finger.”#BoldandBeautiful #BoldandtheBeautiful pic.twitter.com/xR7xh97G0l — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) May 4, 2019

On Tuesday’s episode, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt will jump on the phone and call Liam. He cares about Hope and Liam’s marriage, especially because they have already been through so much as of late. He will tell his little brother that Thomas wants Hope, per Highlight Hollywood. He will share that Thomas has been manipulating Hope, trying to convince her that she belongs with him and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). Liam cannot believe that Thomas is capable of trying to break up his marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will jump on the first flight back to Los Angeles. He won’t allow Thomas to take his wife away from him. Liam wants to put Thomas in his place, and make sure that he keeps his hands off of Hope.

In fact, Thomas will be surprised when Liam arrives back in town with no prior notice. Liam will lay into Thomas, and will put him in his place. However, it seems as if Hope may have had a change of heart concerning her marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.