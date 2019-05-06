Dairy Queen Renames Popular Treat To Celebrate Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Baby

Dairy Queen is renaming one of their most popular treats to celebrate the royal baby’s birth.

On Monday, the restaurant announced a temporary renaming of its Mini Royal Blizzards to the Royal Baby Blizzard. The switch was made to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bundle of joy, Business Insider reported.

The Mini Royal Blizzards are available in Brownie and New York Cheesecake varieties. The Brownie Blizzard combines peanut butter cups and brownies with a soft serve ice cream, which has a peanut butter center. The Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard is made with cheesecake in vanilla soft serve ice cream — and this variety boasts a strawberry center.

Fox News reported that Dairy Queen confirmed the change in a recent press release.

Since the new names are temporary, they most likely will not show up on Dairy Queen menus. A representative for the chain also said there would be no signage at restaurant locations announcing the new item.

It was not immediately clear how long Dairy Queen would use the Royal Baby Blizzard name.

Dairy Queen was first established in 1940 in Joliet, Illinois. The company now has 4,503 stores in the U.S. and 688 stores in Canada. Over the years, the restaurant has added many items to its once modest menu, and now they offer one special blizzard blend every month.

Word of the royal baby’s arrival traveled around the world on Monday morning, leaving royal baby watchers eager to know more about the child who is seventh in line to the throne.

Speaking of names, Prince Harry suggested on Monday that the couple is still working on one. Prince Harry said that the royal couple would make an announcement on the subject in two days time, TIME reported.

The outlet also reported that Victoria Arbiter, a royal expert and commentator for CNN, had said that waiting for a name is customary.

“First and foremost, there’s no room for error – particularly when you’re naming an heir,” Arbiter said. She added that waiting gives parents time to live with the baby and get a feel for its personality. Waiting also eliminates any wrong or hasty decisions. Once Kensington Palace announces the name, there is no way to change it, TIME reported.

Arbiter said that because Harry and Meghan’s baby is so far down the line of succession, the couple has more “leniency” in what they can him.

Luckily for Dairy Queen, the naming process for their blizzard treats isn’t nearly as complicated.