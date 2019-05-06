Halle Berry Shows Off Pert Booty In Black Underwear In Sexy New Instagram Snap

Halle Berry is back at it again with the sexy social media snaps, and her fans sure aren’t complaining!

The 52-year-old, who is known for often flaunting her age-defying physique on Instagram, took to the picture-sharing platform on Monday to kick off the week the best way possible: with a racy underwear photo. Halle shared a new snap that showed her posing by what appears to be a white backyard fence while wearing a very revealing outfit consisting of only a denim jacket with nothing underneath and a pair of high-waist black briefs.

The actress has her back turned to the camera, which allowed her to showcase the ripped details on the back of her jacket as well as her pert derriere. Her brown and dark blonde locks were worn loose in a slightly messy, curly style, and she rested both her hands on the fence while peeking through the holes.

Halle tagged photographer Grant Legan, who was behind the lens during this nighttime shoot. In fact, this is not the first time the Oscar winner has shared pictures from this photo shoot with her 5 million Instagram followers, as she had previously posted an even more daring photo that showed the skimpy look from a front perspective.

It’s no wonder the Catwoman star is happy to flaunt her curves on social media, considering she is possibly in the best shape of her life after training hard in preparation for her role in the new John Wick movie, John Wick 3: Parabellum. As reported by The Inquisitr, Halle had to cram three years of martial arts training into six months for her character, Sofia, who plays the assassin friend of Keanu Reeve’s Wick. And while she is known for her strict fitness regime, she revealed that this was the hardest she ever worked to get in shape for a film.

“You can’t normally get to the level I got to in five months, it normally takes people two or three years and I got all this training under the guise of doing my work,” she said, adding that all the hard work was worth it because she feels she is at her peak both mentally and physically.

Keanu Reeves seeks an alliance with Halle Berry in this exclusive clip from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum! https://t.co/8wWoZy04OD pic.twitter.com/o7ZuLhUXbt — IGN (@IGN) April 30, 2019

Halle also talked about her use of social media and how it has given her “my own voice and my own outlet.”

“I can show the world through my eyes but I can also choose what I do and don’t want to talk about,” the Cleveland native stated.