Dove Cameron Appears Naked Under Sheet, Instagram Says ‘God Is A Woman’

Ariana Grande may have penned “God is a woman,” but Instagram is using the iconic phrase for another starlet today.

On May 6, Dove Cameron updated her Instagram. The sultry shot comes with old-school Hollywood glam in multiple frames, and it’s showcasing the Descendants actress at her best. The picture’s main frame shows Cameron shot from the chest up. Her long blonde hair and smokey eyeliner afford a throwback feel. Likewise glamorous are a plump pout and the fact that Dove’s mouth appears a touch ajar.

Open to interpretation is how much clothing Dove is wearing. On first impressions, the fabric covering the actress’ chest could well be a sheet. The cream-colored material isn’t easily identifiable. However, something about the sun-filled room and low-frills setting suggests it could be bedding. Dove does not appear to be wearing anything underneath – if so, she’s throwing fans a near-naked situation.

Five smaller slides showing Dove in the same setting fill a vertical strip on the picture’s right-hand side. They come black-framed and labeled with digits and numbers. Fans appear to have come up with labels of their own, however. One left their thoughts in a comment.

“GOD IS A WOMAN”

Another picked up on Cameron’s femininity and the somewhat-angelic look that has made the actress iconic. They wrote the following:

“you’re literally so ethereal”

Dove is 23-years-old. With an Emmy Award to her name and 24.8 million Instagram followers, this cherub-like beauty is now a bonafide A-lister. Dove currently stars as Cher in Clueless the Musical. She shared a “sneak peek” of her Cher outfit back in 2018, per Teen Vogue.

Fans seem keen to see this girl back on the small screen, however. “You need to do another TV show,” one fan wrote. They added, “I know you like Broadway but most of us can’t go see them.” They then pleaded with the actress to “make a show” that everyone can watch. A reply from Dove confirmed this may be in the works. “@theglamorousalexiam don’t worry it’s coming,” she wrote.

While not a television series, TV movie Descendants 3 is in post-production, per Dove’s IMDb. The trailer for it was posted to Dove’s Instagram last month. The account itself appears wildly popular. Alongside showcasing this actress’ career, it also sends fans regular snaps of Dove via selfies, videos, and candids.

Given that “God is a woman” is a reply to today’s picture, it comes as fitting to see that Ariana Grande herself follows Dove on Instagram. Other famous faces following Cameron include Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne, Olivia Culpo, and Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland.