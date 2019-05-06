‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Sharon Agrees To Help Adam

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, May 6, brings Sharon the shocking news that Adam is alive. Plus, Tessa has difficulties recording while Mariah gives Elena the lowdown on Devon, and Nick learns Sharon’s remarkable story about his brother.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) ran into each other at Chancellor Park, and they discussed Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki hiring Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to find out what Victor is hiding.

In Las Vegas, Victor told Sharon (Sharon Case) that Adam (Mark Grossman) is alive. He explained that Adam doesn’t remember his life before the explosion, and then Victor asked Sharon to speak with him since they had such a strong connection and shared history. Sharon wondered what would happen to her life if she went through all this with Adam. Rey came back to the room, and Sharon discussed the situation with him. Meanwhile, Rey wondered why Victor felt Sharon could help.

Later, Sharon called Nick to tell him that Victor believes Adam is alive. Nick worried that Spider is a scam artist, but Sharon said that Victor is convinced the guy is really Adam. Nick expressed his concerns that Adam could mess with Sharon’s head, but she blew him off. Sharon promised to keep Nick updated, and then Rey agreed to support Sharon since she felt she couldn’t walk away from the situation without helping Adam regain his memories.

At Devon’s (Bryton James), he asked Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown) about Elena’s (Brytni Sarpy) mom, and Jett gave him all the details. Later Elena confronted Devon about pumping Jett for more information, and Devon promised he wouldn’t do something like that again. At Crimson Lights, Tessa and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) worried about the threatening text she received, and then Mariah gifted Tessa a guitar strap for luck. After that, Elena showed up, and Mariah ended up telling her details about Devon. Later, a guy entered the coffee shop and stared at Mariah, so she confronted him and he left.

Meanwhile, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Ana (Loren Lott) tried to record. However, Tessa coughed and the session didn’t go well. Ana went back to Devon’s to tell him, and he gave her some advice about producing music. They went back to the studio, and Ana told Tessa not to worry about the time. From there, things went much more smoothly. Ana apologized, and then she and Tessa hugged.

Finally, Sharon called Victor to let him know that she would help do whatever she can to get Adam home to Genoa City.