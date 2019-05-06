Lisa Vanderpump Edited Out Of This Week’s New Episode Of ‘RHOBH’ — Lisa Rinna Throws Shade On Twitter?

Lisa Vanderpump won't be seen on this week's show.

According to a May 6 report from All About the Real Housewives, the restaurateur confirmed her absence to a curious fan on Twitter days ago. Vanderpump revealed that the footage shot of her was left “on the editing floor,” and took aim at her producers for failing to air a “West Bollywood”-themed party during last week’s show.

“Such a shame the Indian party didn’t make cut, such a moment for #LGBTQ rights as 20% of the worlds population had homosexuality decriminalized in their country,” she tweeted. “And hosting with my Indian friend was a celebration. Now Rest of the world need to follow suit #BRUNEI.”

While it may be weird to see an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills without Vanderpump — mainly due to the fact that she’s been with the show since it began airing in 2011 — Lisa Rinna seemed to enjoy watching the series without her co-star.

“I just watched next week’s episode of [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills],” Rinna tweeted.

Rinna also shared several emoji in her tweet — including the praise hands emoji and the heart-eyed emoji — that suggested she was happy with the Vanderpump-free show.

As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will recall, Vanderpump endured a falling out with Kyle Richards earlier this season. Richards had brought up the fact that many of their co-stars believed Vanderpump was behind a negative story about Dorit Kemsley, one which had been shared by Radar Online. Since then, Vanderpump hasn’t filmed with any other full-time cast members of the show.

A couple of months ago — as she celebrated the opening of her latest restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas — Vanderpump was joined by part-time co-star Camille Grammer. Vanderpump was also joined by former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Joyce Girard. However, when it came to the rest of the cast, no other members of the show were present for the celebration.

While many have suspected that Vanderpump would ultimately quit her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she has yet to announce any such thing — and has not yet pulled out of the upcoming reunion.

To see more of Vanderpump, Rinna, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. The show airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.