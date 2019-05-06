‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Visits The Playboy Club Amid Joe Giudice’s Deportation Drama

She was reportedly 'upbeat' during her night out.

Teresa Giudice recently enjoyed a night out with her friends, and according to a new report, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was “upbeat” — despite her husband’s impending deportation.

Just weeks after a judge denied Joe Giudice’s request for his deportation to be canceled, the mother of four stepped out with friends at New York City’s Playboy Club, where she reportedly watched the Kentucky Derby and stayed for hours.

“She appeared to be having so much fun and was so friendly, kind and constantly smiling,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life on May 5. “She was seen flirting and exchanging numbers with another male. If something was bothering her, you honestly wouldn’t have had any idea. She seemed totally fine and good.”

Giudice’s husband, Joe, was released from a Pennsylvania prison in March. However, because a judge ordered him to be deported in October of last year, he was immediately taken into custody by ICE, and was transferred to an immigration detention center nearby. Since then, the reality TV star has filed yet another appeal, but has yet to hear back.

Although Giudice continues to spend time with her friends and family, that doesn’t necessarily mean that she isn’t upset about her husband potentially being sent back to his native Italy in the coming months. In fact, the source went on to say that as she puts on a brave face publicly, Teresa’s hurting on the inside.

According to Hollywood Life‘s source, things have been really hard for Giudice in recent months — but when it comes to her life outside of her marriage, she’s been doing her best to go on with her normal routine as much as possible. That said, she is reportedly aware that, despite Joe’s pending appeal, he will likely be unable to stay in the country with their family.

“When she’s alone though, she breaks down and takes time for herself. This waiting game is really hard because she just doesn’t know which direction with her life to go in,” the insider added.

Both Giudice and her husband were charged with bank and wire fraud years ago. In 2015, Teresa served an 11-month prison term in Connecticut. Her husband entered into his 41-month prison term the following year.

Giudice and her co-stars are currently filming the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.