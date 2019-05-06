‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Liam Rushes To Save His Relationship, While Wyatt Throws His Away

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 6 reveal that the Spencer brothers are on two different missions. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will throw away his relationship with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), while Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will return to Los Angeles to save his.

Monday, May 6

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) proposes to a stunned Hope (Annika Noelle), per The Inquisitr. It appears as if he never got over the blond, and he wants her to give him a chance to prove that he can be a good husband to her. Thomas also believes that she will be a caring mother to Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Wyatt will confront Sally about the text message he saw from Thomas, one concerning a secret that they’re hiding from him. She will tell Wyatt about Thomas’ plans for Liam and Hope’s marriage, but will be disappointed that her boyfriend doesn’t trust her. Rumor has it that Wyatt and Sally will split.

Tuesday, May 7

After hearing that Thomas wants to break up Liam and Hope, Wyatt will call his brother in Paris. He will warn Liam that Thomas wants to make Hope his bride, per Highlight Hollywood. Liam will be stunned, because he trusted Thomas around his wife. He cannot believe that Thomas would betray him like this.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will have a huge disagreement. It seems as if Ridge thinks that Thomas has a point. Brooke cannot believe that Ridge thinks that Liam belongs with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls.

Wednesday, May 8

Sally will confront Thomas. She blames him for her split with Wyatt. In the meantime, Quinn (Rena Sofer) will be celebrating the fact that her son and Sally have broken up.

Hope will confide in Flo (Katrina Bowden). She tells her about the new feelings she has concerning her marriage to Liam. Flo is worried about this turn of events.

Thursday, May 9

Liam returns from Paris and immediately seeks Thomas out. Liam will confront Thomas about making a play for his wife, Hope.

Wyatt tells Flo that he and Sally broke up because she kept a secret from him. Flo will feel guilty, because she is doing the same thing.

Friday, May 10

Quinn rubs salt in Sally’s wounds when she gloats about the breakup. However, Sally won’t take Quinn’s snide remarks lying down. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she gives as good as she gets.

Liam tries to save his marriage, while Thomas maintains that Hope now belongs to him.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.