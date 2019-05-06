Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Gets Pulses Racing In Skimpy Lingerie For New Instagram Snap

Kelly Gale is turning up the heat on her Instagram yet again, and her fans are taking notice. The Victoria’s Secret model shared a sizzling new snap to her feed today that sent temperatures soaring and certainly did not disappoint her 1.1 million followers.

The latest addition to the 23-year-old’s Instagram account was uploaded on Monday, May 6, and appeared to be a throwback from a past photo shoot with Victoria’s Secret. Kelly was captured putting on a seriously busty display in a skimpy set of lingerie from the brand that left very little to the imagination.

The Australian-Indian bombshell flaunted her voluptuous assets in a black pushup bra that flashed plenty of cleavage to the camera as she stared it down with a sensual look. As for her bottom half, Kelly rocked a pair of tiny, shimmering panties that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The cheeky undergarment sat tight on her hips to outline her booty and accentuated her trim waist, while also drawing attention to her flat midsection and impressive abs.

While the stunner’s flawless physique certainly turned some heads, her glam was not something that went unnoticed, either. The beauty’s dark tresses were worn in loose waves that perfectly framed her face, which was done up with a stunning makeup look that highlighted her striking features.

Fans of the catwalk queen went absolutely wild for her most recent social media post. Within just 30 minutes of going live on the platform, the steamy shot racked up more than 6,300 likes from her fans as well as dozens of comments containing compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while said that her body was “goals.”

Others questioned how the model was doing with her recovery after undergoing surgery last week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kelly suffered an arm injury after a horse riding accident, causing her to cut her vacation in Mexico short.

Kelly, however, hasn’t let her injury stop her. Just four days after her surgery, the model was back in the gym, where The Daily Mail reported she squeezed in a “booty workout” to keep up with her rigorous six-day-a-week workout routine. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she showed her followers how she was giving her backside a burn with a variety of exercises, including lunges. She also explained that despite getting some time in the gym, she was still not allowed to work up a sweat yet, which meant taking breaks in between sets so she wouldn’t go against her doctor’s orders.