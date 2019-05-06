Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Dodge Rumors That They’ve Welcomed Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth child has yet to be born, despite some reports that were flying around the internet on Monday.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian recently shared a photo of a text message Kanye West sent her. The rapper told his wife that her dreams have come true, because she is a married mother of four, who covers Vogue and helps to get people out of jail.

Speculation immediately began that Kim and Kanye’s surrogate may have given birth to their fourth child, a baby boy who is said to be due any day now.

Entertainment Tonight that despite the report, the couple’s rep claims their surrogate has yet to give birth, although she’s said to be due sometime this week.

If Kardashian’s baby boy were to arrive, it could be a mess for the reality star, who is set to appear at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday night.

As many fans know, Kim and Kanye already share three children together, daughter North, son Saint, and baby girl Chicago, who celebrated her first birthday back in January.

Later that month, Kardashian confirmed the news that she was expecting again, revealing that she and West were set to welcome a baby boy this spring.

As many fans know, Kim Kardashian carried her oldest two children, North and Saint, but used a surrogate for little Chicago after being told it was too dangerous for her to go through another pregnancy. However, this time around she is not using the same surrogate who gave birth to Chicago.

“Kim and Kanye weighed their options heavily, took time to think everything through. Ultimately they decided to see, if they implanted the embryo, if it would take and left the rest up to fate. Family to Kim and Kanye is everything, and they are ecstatic they are expanding their family,” an insider dished.

“The couple has always wanted a big family and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again. The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They’ve also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids,” the source added of Kardashian and West’s expanding family.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West by following the pair on social media, or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday nights on the E! network.