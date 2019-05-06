‘Sports Illustrated’ Rookie Haley Kalil Stuns Instagram Fans In Sexy Yellow Bikini From Her Shoot In Kenya

Haley Kalil has been using her Instagram page to get her fans all riled up about the upcoming release of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Over the weekend, the rookie took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself from her Kenya shoot. In this particular image, Haley is rocking a tiny bikini that puts her enviable body on full display.

In the photo in question, the former Miss Minnesota is striking a sexy pose as she dons a yellow two-piece bikini. The bikini boasts a tiny bandeau top that hugs her buxom figure, drawing attention to her cleavage while accentuating her curves — exposing plenty of underboob along the way. She teams this top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that sit just below her navel, showcasing her toned abs and wide, full hips. According to the tag she includes with her post, the bikini Kalil is rocking is from Frankies, a brand that offers designs by Francesca Aiello.

The 26-year-old model accessorizes her look with an elegant body jewelry piece that begins at her neck and drops down to her stomach, hugging her waist. The piece boasts a few pendants at the chest area, as well as near the sternum, completing its intricate design. In addition to this jewelry, Kalil is also rocking an African-inspired necklace to complete her look.

In the photo, Kalil is wearing her signature red hair swept to the side, styled down. Her tresses cascade over her shoulders, flying back with the wind. She appears to be wearing a little eyeliner and mascara, accentuating the intense gaze that she is shooting the camera. The model is posing with both of her hands on her head and one leg in front of the other, in a way that further highlights the natural curves of her body.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced in 2018 that Kalil — along with former Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek — were the winners of the first-ever #SISwimSearch. This made the two women into official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookies for this year’s issues, as Fox News reported. While Kostek jetted off to Australia to shoot her spread late last year, Kalil went to Kenya earlier this year to do the same.

One of Kalil’s prime fans and supporters is her husband, Houston Texans football player Matt Kalil. Matt has encouraged Haley every step of the way, according to Fox News.

“My husband is an incredible human being because when he married me, I was working in an immunology lab,” she said. “So, my life has completely shifted from being this little nerd that would go into the lab every day.”